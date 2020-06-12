Daren Sammy comments on Abhinav Mukund’s tweet on racism from 2017

Daren Sammy re-tweeted an old tweet from Abhinav Mukund and showed his support for the TN batsman.

Daren Sammy recently brought to light the issues of racism which he feels have dented IPL.

Darren Sammy has been widely protesting against racism towards dark-skinned people

West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy has been actively raising his voice against the racism that is prevalent in cricket. He recently alleged his ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates of calling him ‘Kalu’ and also sought an apology for the same.

Not just Daren Sammy, but a lot of other West Indian cricketers too have raised their voice against racism after African-American George Floyd was brutally killed by a police officer in the USA.

Daren Sammy continues to protest and recently responded to an old tweet from Tamil Nadu cricketer Abhinav Mukund, which the southpaw posted in 2017. In the tweet, Mukund had stated that many people have laughed at him for his dark skin tone.

The TN batsman further had said that he was speaking up for all dark-skinned people and not just for himself and that the tweet had nothing to do with the Indian cricket team. Mukund had found support from several cricketers – Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Manoj Tiwary and even Virat Kohli.

“Obviously, with the rise of social media, it has gone to a magnitude that I see people hurling abuses left, right, and centre at something I have absolutely no control over. Fair isn’t the only lovely and handsome guys! Stay true, stay focused, be comfortable in your own skin,” he wrote in his tweet.

Stay Strong: Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy retweeted the tweet while urging Mukund to stay strong and also told him that he is 'beautifully made'.

Stay strong champ you were wonderfully and beautifully made. ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/pgcYFlDY7B — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Daren Sammy has been getting mixed reactions for his protests, especially the one in which he alleged racism in the IPL. While some believe that the batsman is blowing ‘casual racism’ out of proportion and that he is should take jokes as jokes, others argue that racism cannot be taken as a casual joke.