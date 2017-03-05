Video: Darren Sammy clicks selfie with a pitch invading fan

The West Indian instantly agrees to delight everyone in the stadium

by Tejas V Video 05 Mar 2017, 08:24 IST

Darren Sammy is the captain of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise

What’s the story?

During the third and final qualifying game between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, a fan took to the pitch and headed towards the bowling end to take a selfie with West Indian all-rounder, Darren Sammy. The fan had his mobile in his hand and ran straight towards West Indies’ T20 World Cup winning captain.

The incident happened after the penultimate ball of the match bowled by skipper Sammy who conceded 21 runs in two overs.

Have you ever seen anything like that EVER ?

We Love you @darrensammy88 pic.twitter.com/42av0XCjwD — Ans Hafeez (@AnsHafeez) March 4, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

This is definitely not the first time a fan has invaded the pitch to congratulate players. In a Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Baroda, a fan invaded the pitch while master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar was at the crease.

The over-excited fan ran into the middle to touch Tendulkar’s feet, a gesture which highlights the godly heights Tendulkar reached in the cricket frenzy nation.

The heart of the matter

Darren Sammy is one of the coolest cricket players currently in world cricket. His obsession for selfies is no secret and the all-rounder has now taken it to a new level. In the on-going Pakistan Super League, the former West Indian skipper created the ‘Selfie time’ celebration.

In the final qualifier of PSL, the Zalmi captain did not contribute with the bat and the ball but he certainly contributed in making the day a memorable one for a fan who raced to the middle after the fifth ball of the final over.

Sammy was walking back to bowl the final ball when a fan escaped the security in the stadium and reached Sammy to request for a selfie. The lanky West Indian was quick to oblige to it and everyone in the stadium had a laugh over it.

Well played buddy.. #KamranAkmal #ZalmiFamily A post shared by daren (@darensammy88) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Right from the first match, Sammy along with his teammates posed for a virtual selfie and it has now turned into a popular celebration amongst the cricketing fraternity.

Sammy certainly knows how to put on a party on the cricket field and has had many different celebrations, including the infamous ‘Cradle’ celebration and Dwayne Bravo’s partner in the iconic ‘Champion’ dance.

What’s next?

The West Indian players are pioneers of crazy and humorous celebrations. We have seen the Cradle, Champion, The Dab and also the Send-off Salute in the past but the Selfie Celebration is a unique one.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Unlike football, not many players in cricket have unique celebrations. The West Indians and Darren Sammy, in particular, is one of the few players in world cricket with a unique and funny celebration. The West Indians play the game of cricket with a smile and it was excellent to see that Sammy obliged the fan’s request even though it was rather odd.