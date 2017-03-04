Watch: Shahid Afridi's emotional message to fans after injury rules him out of PSL final

Injury has ruled Shahid Afridi from playing in the PSL 2017 final for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators in Lahore.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 04 Mar 2017, 10:46 IST

Afridi injured his right hand trying to take a catch

After announcing his international retirement, Shahid Afridi's hopes of playing the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore has been dashed after he was ruled out of contention due to injury. The former Pakistan all-rounder’ side, Peshawar Zalmi will play Quetta Gladiators in the final of the PSL on Sunday.

The 37-year-old injured his right hand while trying to take a catch and dismiss Kieron Pollard during the third qualifying final against Karachi Kings. Following his injury, he was immediately taken to the hospital and has reportedly received 12 stitches, which rules him out of the final against Quetta on March 5.

Extra Cover: Shahid Afridi announces his international retirement

Following the news of his injury, which ruled him out of playing in Pakistan once again, the former Pakistan all-rounder took to Facebook to post an emotional message to all his fans.

In a video message to all his fans, the 37-year-old all-rounder said: "Pakistan Super League was a big challenge for me, especially after the T20 World Cup where I thought I was not able to deliver the kind of performances expected of me by my fans," he said. "I am hopeful that my fans have liked my performances in the PSL this season.

“I really wanted to play the PSL final in Lahore, in front of my own people but there are certain things which are beyond our own control. The doctors have advised me ten days of rest. But, whatever cricket is left in me is all for my fans," he added.

Injury won't stop him from rooting for his side to claim their maiden PSL title and he admitted as much on Twitter after announcing his injury on Facebook. Afridi has been in brilliant form for Zalmi in PSL 2017 as he has 177 runs at a strike rate of 173 in his eight innings in this year’s tournament.

Happier than ever to reach the finals, @PeshawarZalmi have shown their resolve for the title & my injury wont stop them from winning #HBLPSL — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 3, 2017

Extra Cover: List of Shahid Afridi’s retirement and his subsequent retractions

Earlier in the tournament, he announced his retirement from international cricket after scoring a 28-ball 54, where he admitted: “I am playing for my fans and will continue to play this league for another two years, but it is goodbye from international cricket.”