Shahid Afridi announces international retirement

The 36-year-old all-rounder brings to an end an international that spanned over 500 games across two decades.

Afridi finally called time on his international career

What’s the story?

Pakistan all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi announced his international retirement after his 28-ball 54 for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings at Sharjah in the Pakistan Super League. The 36-year-old called time on an international career that spanned over two decades.

Announcing his intentions of quitting from international cricket, Afridi said: “I have said goodbye to international cricket. I am playing for my fans and will continue to play this league (PSL) for another two years but it's goodbye from international cricket. Now my foundation is important for me. I have played with seriousness and in a professional way for my country.”

The context

Since making his international debut in 1996 against Kenya in an ODI, Afridi quickly established himself as a destructive batsman. He last played for Pakistan during the 2016 World T20 and ends his international career having played over 500 games and picking up nearly 550 wickets and over 10,000 runs.

Details: