Mitchell Starc won't play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017

This will come as a huge blow to RCB, especially just a day before the IPL auction.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 19 Feb 2017, 14:39 IST

Starc won’t appear in IPL 2017

Just a day before IPL Auction 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to part ways with Australian fast bowler, Mitchell Starc. The Australian fast bowler missed IPL 2016 through injury and now won't feature in IPL 2017 for RCB, which was confirmed on Twitter by IPL.

On top of his decision to forego playing for RCB in IPL 2017, he will also take no part in the auction that will take place at the Ritz-Carlton in Bengaluru. This also means that the franchise can now buy two overseas players instead of one and have an additional INR 5 crore (US$ 746,000 approx.) in their purse, which was Starc's price.

RCB now have INR 17.825 crore (US$ 2,660,447 approx.) to spend at the auction.

NEWS ALERT: @RCBTweets, Mitchell Starc discontinue their association ahead of 2017 season pic.twitter.com/fSounrYkQb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 19, 2017

After coming close in IPL 2016, where they reached the final, Royal Challengers Bangalore would have been hoping for a fully-fit Starc to take them over the line but the left-arm fast bowler will not play for the franchise in the tenth edition of the IPL.

MORE TO FOLLOW.