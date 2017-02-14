Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of players in the auction

351 players will go under the hammer, here is the complete IPL Auction 2017 list of players.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 14 Feb 2017, 15:05 IST
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma has the highest base price of any Indian player on this list

351 players will go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2017 in Bengaluru on February 20. The base price of the players ranges from INR 10 lakh to INR 2 crore with just 22 players decided to list themselves at a base price of INR 1 crore or more, with Ishant Sharma the sole Indian in that list.

Of the 351 players on the list, 122 are international players, including 23 Indian internationals and the remaining 229 are uncapped players. There are also six players from Associate nations, five of whom are from Afghanistan and one from UAE.

As far as the highest base price of INR 2 crore is concerned, only seven players, of whom Ishant Sharma is the sole Indian representative has listed themselves at the. In total, just 22 players out of the 351 have listed themselves with a base price of INR 1 crore or more.

Plenty of players, both Indian and overseas, have decided to keep a low base price in the hopes of attracting a team in IPL Auction 2017. Of the players in the auction, there are 203 uncapped Indian stars.

You can download the complete list of the players in IPL Auction 2017 here.

Here is the list of players who have a base price of INR 1 crore or more.

NOPLAYERTYPEBASE PRICE (In Lakhs)
1Eoin MorganBatsman200
2Angelo MathewsAll-Rounder200
3Ben StokesAll-Rounder200
4Chris WoakesAll-Rounder200
5Ishant SharmaBowler200
6Mitchell JohnsonBowler200
7Pat CumminsBowler200
8Brad HaddinWicket Keeper150
9Jonny BairstowWicket Keeper150
10Jason HolderBowler150
11Kyle AbbottBowler150
12Nathan LyonBowler150
13Trent BoultBowler150
14Alex HalesBatsman100
15Jason RoyBatsman100
16Marlon SamuelsBatsman100
17Andile PhehlukwayoAll-Rounder100
18Corey AndersonAll-Rounder100
19Daniel ChristianAll-Rounder100
20Grant ElliottAll-Rounder100
21Kagiso RabadaBowler100
22Nathan Coulter-NileBowler100

Here is the complete list of capped and international players who will go under the hammer.

NONAMEROLEBASE PRICE (in Lakhs)
1F FazalBatsman30
2M GuptillBatsman50
3R TaylorBatsman50
4S TiwaryBatsman30
5M KlingerBatsman30
6A StanikzaiBatsman20
7S BadrinathBatsman30
8D BravoBatsman50
9E LewisBatsman50
10N MaddinsonBatsman50
11A MukundBatsman30
12C PujaraBatsman50
13M TiwariBatsman50
14 Batsman10
15N BroomBatsman30
16T BruceBatsman30
17J BurnsBatsman30
18T De BruynBatsman30
19C FergusonBatsman50
20A GunarathnaBatsman30
21S HeazlettBatsman30
22T Iqbal KhanBatsman30
23K MendisBatsman30
24A RossBatsman30
25C SuriBatsman10
26R van der DussenBatsman10
    
27M ShahzadWk/Batsman50
28D ChandimalWk/Batsman50
29J CharlesWk/Batsman30
30B DunkWk/Batsman30
31A FletcherWk/Batsman30
32N PooranWk/Batsman30
33A HaqueWk/Batsman30
34N DickwellaWk/Batsman30
35S DorwichWk/Batsman30
36K PereraWk/Batsman50
37B McDermottWk/Batsman10
38G PhillipsWk/Batsman10
    
39S AbbottAll-rounder30
40C JordanAll-rounder50
41P NegiAll-rounder30
42I PathanAll-rounder50
43M NabiAll-rounder30
44F BehardienAll-rounder30
45R DhawanAll-rounder30
46T PereraAll-rounder50
47P RasoolAll-rounder30
48K SharmaAll-rounder30
49D WieseAll-rounder30
50C MunroAll-rounder50
51A NayarAll-rounder30
52J NeeshamAll-rounder50
53W ParnellAll-rounder50
54R PowellAll-rounder30
55D SammyAll-rounder30
56M SantnerAll-rounder50
57Y ArafatAll-rounder50
58A DevcichAll-rounder30
59R EmritAll-rounder30
60C GrandhommeAll-rounder30
61K MendisAll-rounder30
62A PhehlukwayoAll-rounder100
63S PrasannaAll-rounder30
64D PretoriusAll-rounder30
65J RyderAll-rounder30
66J SharmaAll-rounder30
67T CooperAll-rounder30
68J CarterAll-rounder30
69D De SilvaAll-rounder30
70T De SilvaAll-rounder30
71F MaharoofAll-rounder50
72N McCullumAll-rounder30
73M HasanAll-rounder30
74A PereraAll-rounder30
75S RomanAll-rounder30
76D ShanakaAll-rounder30
77MahmudullahAll-rounder30
78R ReiferAll-rounder20
79S SpringerAll-rounder20
80J WildermuthAll-rounder30
81R FrylinckAll-rounder30
82C JonkerAll-rounder10
83R MendisAll-rounder30
84M PushpakumaraAll-rounder30
85N BuchananAll-rounder10
86C GreenAll-rounder20
87A TurnerAll-rounder20
    
88T MillsBowler50
89B HoggBowler50
90P OjhaBowler30
91L SandakanBowler30
92I SodhiBowler30
93I TahirBowler50
94R KhanBowler50
95M SwepsonBowler30
96V AaronBowler30
97M GonyBowler30
98M HenryBowler50
99B LaughlinBowler30
100P SinghBowler30
101RP SinghBowler30
102B StanlakeBowler30
103J UnadkatBowler30
104F AhmedBowler30
105M BeerBowler30
106A DananjayaBowler30
107R SharmaBowler30
108R BeatonBowler20
109B DwarshuisBowler30
110D ZadranBowler30
111P AwanaBowler30
112L FergusonBowler50
113S GabrielBowler30
114B HilfenhausBowler30
115L KumaraBowler30
116S LakmalBowler50
117L NgidiBowler30
118M PatelBowler30
119T AhmedBowler30
120D ChameeraBowler30
121S CottrellBowler30
122M CumminsBowler30
123K SantokieBowler30
124J TaylorBowler50
125B WheelerBowler30
126K WilliamsBowler30

Here is the complete list of uncapped Indian players who will go under the hammer.

NONAMEROLEBASE PRICE (in Lakhs)
    
1Tanmay AgarwalBatsman10
2Ankeet BawaneBatsman10
3Unmukt ChandBatsman30
4Umang SharmaBatsman10
5Prithvi ShawBatsman10
6Shishir BhavaneBatsman10
7Rajesh Bishnoi SRBatsman10
8Pramod ChandilaBatsman10
9Paras DograBatsman10
10Aditya GarhwalBatsman10
11Amandeep KhareBatsman10
12Samarth RBatsman10
13Himanshu RanaBatsman10
14Apoorv Vijay WankhadeBatsman10
15Harpreet SinghBatsman20
16Prashant ChopraBatsman10
17Kumar DeobratBatsman10
18Pavan DeshpandeBatsman10
19Arjit GuptaBatsman10
20Manprit JunejaBatsman20
21Pratyush KumarBatsman10
22Rinku SinghBatsman10
23Tanmay SrivastavaBatsman10
24Paul ValthatyBatsman10
25Ankit LambaBatsman10
26Amit PachharaBatsman10
27Sarthak RanjanBatsman10
28Jonty SidhuBatsman10
29Tajendra SinghBatsman10
30Virat SinghBatsman10
31Shamsher YadavBatsman10
    
32Mohit AhlawatWk/Batsman10
33Manvinder BislaWk/Batsman10
34Eklavya DwivediWk/Batsman30
35Shreevats GoswamiWk/Batsman10
36Aditya TareWk/Batsman20
37Vishnu VinodWk/Batsman10
38C.M. GautamWk/Batsman10
39Arun KarthikWk/Batsman10
40Gitansh KheraWk/Batsman10
41Mahesh RawatWk/Batsman10
42Nitin SainiWk/Batsman10
43Dishant YagnikWk/Batsman20
44IDV ChauhanWk/Batsman10
45N. JagadeesanWk/Batsman10
46Nakul SharmaWk/Batsman10
47Jaskaranvir SohiWk/Batsman10
    
48Shivam DubeAll-rounder10
49Praveen DubeyAll-rounder10
50Gowtham KAll-rounder10
51Rush KalariaAll-rounder10
52Mahipal LomrorAll-rounder10
53Akshdeep NathAll-rounder10
54Priyank PanchalAll-rounder10
55Manan SharmaAll-rounder10
56Rahul TewatiaAll-rounder10
57Akash BhandariAll-rounder10
58RH BhattAll-rounder10
59Jay BistaAll-rounder10
60Aamir GaniAll-rounder10
61Akhil HerwadkarAll-rounder10
62Pankaj JaswalAll-rounder10
63KP KamathAll-rounder10
64Ashok MenariaAll-rounder10
65Ashish ReddyAll-rounder10
66Rajagopal SatishAll-rounder20
67Chirag JaniAll-rounder10
68Akshay KarnewarAll-rounder10
69Milind KumarAll-rounder10
70Amit MishraAll-rounder10
71Yogesh NagarAll-rounder10
72Biplab SamantrayAll-rounder10
73Jalaj SaxenaAll-rounder20
74Shashank SinghAll-rounder10
75Karanveer SinghAll-rounder10
76Milind TandonAll-rounder10
77Fabid AhmedAll-rounder10
78Subodh BhatiAll-rounder10
79Shivam ChauhanAll-rounder10
80Ritwik ChowdhuryAll-rounder10
81Puneet DateyAll-rounder10
82JS MohammadAll-rounder10
83Sumit NarwalAll-rounder10
84Shivam SharmaAll-rounder10
85Hanuma VihariAll-rounder10
86Kuldeep HoodaAll-rounder10
87B. IndrajithAll-rounder10
88D JadejaAll-rounder10
89AA JoshiAll-rounder10
90M MurasinghAll-rounder10
91S RanjaneAll-rounder10
92Atit ShethAll-rounder10
93Amitoze SinghAll-rounder10
94Vishnu SolankiAll-rounder10
95Shubam AgrawalAll-rounder10
96Khalid AhmadAll-rounder10
97DK AnwarAll-rounder10
98Sarfaraz AshrafAll-rounder10
99JS ButtarAll-rounder10
100C.V Vinod KumarAll-rounder10
101Washington SundarAll-rounder10
102Amit VermaAll-rounder10
103Hiten DalalAll-rounder10
104Antony DhasAll-rounder10
105Saurabh DubeyAll-rounder10
106Vinay GaletiyaAll-rounder10
107Kaushik GandhiAll-rounder10
108Nikhil GangtaAll-rounder10
109Arindam GhoshAll-rounder10
110VR JethiAll-rounder10
111Karan KailaAll-rounder10
112Ankit KaushikAll-rounder10
113Parth KohliAll-rounder10
114DS KumarAll-rounder10
115Vishal KushwahAll-rounder10
116Prerak MankadAll-rounder10
117Sanjay PahalAll-rounder10
118Kavish PanchalAll-rounder10
119Diwesh PathaniaAll-rounder10
120Rohan PremAll-rounder10
121Sumit RuikarAll-rounder10
122Shaurya SanandiaAll-rounder10
123Hardik SethiAll-rounder10
124Azhar ShaikhAll-rounder10
125Dhruv ShoreyAll-rounder10
126CP SinghAll-rounder10
127Kaushal SinghAll-rounder10
128Himmat SinghAll-rounder10
129Writtick ChatterjeeAll-rounder10
130Rituraj SinghAll-rounder10
131Ankit SoniAll-rounder10
132Varun SoodAll-rounder10
133Vysak VAll-rounder10
134Parikshit ValsangkarAll-rounder10
135Suraj YadavAll-rounder10
136R. Sanjay YadavAll-rounder10
    
137Abu NechimBowler10
138Aniket ChoudharyBowler10
139T. NatarajanBowler10
140Umar NazirBowler10
141Navdeep SainiBowler10
142Nathu SinghBowler30
143Pawan SuyalBowler10
144Basil ThampyBowler10
145Tejas SinghBowler10
146M. AshwinBowler10
147Mayank DagarBowler10
148Sarabjeet LaddaBowler10
149Pravin TambeBowler10
150Akshay WakhareBowler10
151Rishi ArotheBowler10
152Sayan GhoshBowler10
153Kanishk SethBowler10
154Mohammed SirajBowler10
155Vikas ToksBowler10
156Sandeep WarrierBowler10
157Bhargav AshokbhaiBowler10
158Rajesh Bishnoi JRBowler10
159Rahul ChaharBowler10
160Syed Mehdi HasanBowler10
161Varun KhannaBowler10
162Saurabh KumarBowler10
163Rajwinder SinghBowler10
164Akshay ChauhanBowler10
165Tushar DeshpandeBowler10
166Asif KMBowler10
167Kulwant KhejroliyaBowler10
168Amit MishraBowler10
169Ronit MoreBowler10
170Babashafi PathanBowler10
171Rahul ShuklaBowler10
172Veer Pratap SinghBowler10
173Tanveer UlhaqBowler10
174K. VigneshBowler10
175Yuvraj ChudasamaBowler10
176Vijay GohliBowler10
177Rahul KanojiaBowler10
178R. Sai KishoreBowler10
179Shakti MalviyaBowler10
180Rahil ShahBowler10
181Ajay AhlawatBowler10
182Manjeet KumarBowler10
183Ishwar ChaudharyBowler10
184Stephen CheepurapalliBowler10
185A. Aswin CristBowler10
186Deepak DalalBowler10
187Pritam DasBowler10
188Nikit DhumalBowler10
189M. Ravi KiranBowler10
190Prasidh KrishnaBowler10
191Siddarth TrivediBowler10
192Paidakalva Vijay KumarBowler10
193Shubham MaviBowler10
194M. MohammedBowler10
195Ponam PoniaBowler10
196Ananta SahaBowler10
197Chandrakant SakureBowler10
198AA SanklechaBowler10
199Shelley ShauryaBowler10
200Vikash SinghBowler10
201Baltej SinghBowler10
202Nishan SinghBowler10
203Pradeep T.Bowler10


