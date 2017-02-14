IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of players in the auction
351 players will go under the hammer, here is the complete IPL Auction 2017 list of players.
351 players will go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2017 in Bengaluru on February 20. The base price of the players ranges from INR 10 lakh to INR 2 crore with just 22 players decided to list themselves at a base price of INR 1 crore or more, with Ishant Sharma the sole Indian in that list.
Of the 351 players on the list, 122 are international players, including 23 Indian internationals and the remaining 229 are uncapped players. There are also six players from Associate nations, five of whom are from Afghanistan and one from UAE.
As far as the highest base price of INR 2 crore is concerned, only seven players, of whom Ishant Sharma is the sole Indian representative has listed themselves at the. In total, just 22 players out of the 351 have listed themselves with a base price of INR 1 crore or more.
Plenty of players, both Indian and overseas, have decided to keep a low base price in the hopes of attracting a team in IPL Auction 2017. Of the players in the auction, there are 203 uncapped Indian stars.
You can download the complete list of the players in IPL Auction 2017 here.
Here is the list of players who have a base price of INR 1 crore or more.
|NO
|PLAYER
|TYPE
|BASE PRICE (In Lakhs)
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|Batsman
|200
|2
|Angelo Mathews
|All-Rounder
|200
|3
|Ben Stokes
|All-Rounder
|200
|4
|Chris Woakes
|All-Rounder
|200
|5
|Ishant Sharma
|Bowler
|200
|6
|Mitchell Johnson
|Bowler
|200
|7
|Pat Cummins
|Bowler
|200
|8
|Brad Haddin
|Wicket Keeper
|150
|9
|Jonny Bairstow
|Wicket Keeper
|150
|10
|Jason Holder
|Bowler
|150
|11
|Kyle Abbott
|Bowler
|150
|12
|Nathan Lyon
|Bowler
|150
|13
|Trent Boult
|Bowler
|150
|14
|Alex Hales
|Batsman
|100
|15
|Jason Roy
|Batsman
|100
|16
|Marlon Samuels
|Batsman
|100
|17
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|All-Rounder
|100
|18
|Corey Anderson
|All-Rounder
|100
|19
|Daniel Christian
|All-Rounder
|100
|20
|Grant Elliott
|All-Rounder
|100
|21
|Kagiso Rabada
|Bowler
|100
|22
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Bowler
|100
Here is the complete list of capped and international players who will go under the hammer.
|NO
|NAME
|ROLE
|BASE PRICE (in Lakhs)
|1
|F Fazal
|Batsman
|30
|2
|M Guptill
|Batsman
|50
|3
|R Taylor
|Batsman
|50
|4
|S Tiwary
|Batsman
|30
|5
|M Klinger
|Batsman
|30
|6
|A Stanikzai
|Batsman
|20
|7
|S Badrinath
|Batsman
|30
|8
|D Bravo
|Batsman
|50
|9
|E Lewis
|Batsman
|50
|10
|N Maddinson
|Batsman
|50
|11
|A Mukund
|Batsman
|30
|12
|C Pujara
|Batsman
|50
|13
|M Tiwari
|Batsman
|50
|14
|15
|10
|15
|N Broom
|Batsman
|30
|16
|T Bruce
|Batsman
|30
|17
|J Burns
|Batsman
|30
|18
|T De Bruyn
|Batsman
|30
|19
|C Ferguson
|Batsman
|50
|20
|A Gunarathna
|Batsman
|30
|21
|S Heazlett
|Batsman
|30
|22
|T Iqbal Khan
|Batsman
|30
|23
|K Mendis
|Batsman
|30
|24
|A Ross
|Batsman
|30
|25
|C Suri
|Batsman
|10
|26
|R van der Dussen
|Batsman
|10
|27
|M Shahzad
|Wk/Batsman
|50
|28
|D Chandimal
|Wk/Batsman
|50
|29
|J Charles
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|30
|B Dunk
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|31
|A Fletcher
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|32
|N Pooran
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|33
|A Haque
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|34
|N Dickwella
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|35
|S Dorwich
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|36
|K Perera
|Wk/Batsman
|50
|37
|B McDermott
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|38
|G Phillips
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|39
|S Abbott
|All-rounder
|30
|40
|C Jordan
|All-rounder
|50
|41
|P Negi
|All-rounder
|30
|42
|I Pathan
|All-rounder
|50
|43
|M Nabi
|All-rounder
|30
|44
|F Behardien
|All-rounder
|30
|45
|R Dhawan
|All-rounder
|30
|46
|T Perera
|All-rounder
|50
|47
|P Rasool
|All-rounder
|30
|48
|K Sharma
|All-rounder
|30
|49
|D Wiese
|All-rounder
|30
|50
|C Munro
|All-rounder
|50
|51
|A Nayar
|All-rounder
|30
|52
|J Neesham
|All-rounder
|50
|53
|W Parnell
|All-rounder
|50
|54
|R Powell
|All-rounder
|30
|55
|D Sammy
|All-rounder
|30
|56
|M Santner
|All-rounder
|50
|57
|Y Arafat
|All-rounder
|50
|58
|A Devcich
|All-rounder
|30
|59
|R Emrit
|All-rounder
|30
|60
|C Grandhomme
|All-rounder
|30
|61
|K Mendis
|All-rounder
|30
|62
|A Phehlukwayo
|All-rounder
|100
|63
|S Prasanna
|All-rounder
|30
|64
|D Pretorius
|All-rounder
|30
|65
|J Ryder
|All-rounder
|30
|66
|J Sharma
|All-rounder
|30
|67
|T Cooper
|All-rounder
|30
|68
|J Carter
|All-rounder
|30
|69
|D De Silva
|All-rounder
|30
|70
|T De Silva
|All-rounder
|30
|71
|F Maharoof
|All-rounder
|50
|72
|N McCullum
|All-rounder
|30
|73
|M Hasan
|All-rounder
|30
|74
|A Perera
|All-rounder
|30
|75
|S Roman
|All-rounder
|30
|76
|D Shanaka
|All-rounder
|30
|77
|Mahmudullah
|All-rounder
|30
|78
|R Reifer
|All-rounder
|20
|79
|S Springer
|All-rounder
|20
|80
|J Wildermuth
|All-rounder
|30
|81
|R Frylinck
|All-rounder
|30
|82
|C Jonker
|All-rounder
|10
|83
|R Mendis
|All-rounder
|30
|84
|M Pushpakumara
|All-rounder
|30
|85
|N Buchanan
|All-rounder
|10
|86
|C Green
|All-rounder
|20
|87
|A Turner
|All-rounder
|20
|88
|T Mills
|Bowler
|50
|89
|B Hogg
|Bowler
|50
|90
|P Ojha
|Bowler
|30
|91
|L Sandakan
|Bowler
|30
|92
|I Sodhi
|Bowler
|30
|93
|I Tahir
|Bowler
|50
|94
|R Khan
|Bowler
|50
|95
|M Swepson
|Bowler
|30
|96
|V Aaron
|Bowler
|30
|97
|M Gony
|Bowler
|30
|98
|M Henry
|Bowler
|50
|99
|B Laughlin
|Bowler
|30
|100
|P Singh
|Bowler
|30
|101
|RP Singh
|Bowler
|30
|102
|B Stanlake
|Bowler
|30
|103
|J Unadkat
|Bowler
|30
|104
|F Ahmed
|Bowler
|30
|105
|M Beer
|Bowler
|30
|106
|A Dananjaya
|Bowler
|30
|107
|R Sharma
|Bowler
|30
|108
|R Beaton
|Bowler
|20
|109
|B Dwarshuis
|Bowler
|30
|110
|D Zadran
|Bowler
|30
|111
|P Awana
|Bowler
|30
|112
|L Ferguson
|Bowler
|50
|113
|S Gabriel
|Bowler
|30
|114
|B Hilfenhaus
|Bowler
|30
|115
|L Kumara
|Bowler
|30
|116
|S Lakmal
|Bowler
|50
|117
|L Ngidi
|Bowler
|30
|118
|M Patel
|Bowler
|30
|119
|T Ahmed
|Bowler
|30
|120
|D Chameera
|Bowler
|30
|121
|S Cottrell
|Bowler
|30
|122
|M Cummins
|Bowler
|30
|123
|K Santokie
|Bowler
|30
|124
|J Taylor
|Bowler
|50
|125
|B Wheeler
|Bowler
|30
|126
|K Williams
|Bowler
|30
Here is the complete list of uncapped Indian players who will go under the hammer.
|NO
|NAME
|ROLE
|BASE PRICE (in Lakhs)
|1
|Tanmay Agarwal
|Batsman
|10
|2
|Ankeet Bawane
|Batsman
|10
|3
|Unmukt Chand
|Batsman
|30
|4
|Umang Sharma
|Batsman
|10
|5
|Prithvi Shaw
|Batsman
|10
|6
|Shishir Bhavane
|Batsman
|10
|7
|Rajesh Bishnoi SR
|Batsman
|10
|8
|Pramod Chandila
|Batsman
|10
|9
|Paras Dogra
|Batsman
|10
|10
|Aditya Garhwal
|Batsman
|10
|11
|Amandeep Khare
|Batsman
|10
|12
|Samarth R
|Batsman
|10
|13
|Himanshu Rana
|Batsman
|10
|14
|Apoorv Vijay Wankhade
|Batsman
|10
|15
|Harpreet Singh
|Batsman
|20
|16
|Prashant Chopra
|Batsman
|10
|17
|Kumar Deobrat
|Batsman
|10
|18
|Pavan Deshpande
|Batsman
|10
|19
|Arjit Gupta
|Batsman
|10
|20
|Manprit Juneja
|Batsman
|20
|21
|Pratyush Kumar
|Batsman
|10
|22
|Rinku Singh
|Batsman
|10
|23
|Tanmay Srivastava
|Batsman
|10
|24
|Paul Valthaty
|Batsman
|10
|25
|Ankit Lamba
|Batsman
|10
|26
|Amit Pachhara
|Batsman
|10
|27
|Sarthak Ranjan
|Batsman
|10
|28
|Jonty Sidhu
|Batsman
|10
|29
|Tajendra Singh
|Batsman
|10
|30
|Virat Singh
|Batsman
|10
|31
|Shamsher Yadav
|Batsman
|10
|32
|Mohit Ahlawat
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|33
|Manvinder Bisla
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|34
|Eklavya Dwivedi
|Wk/Batsman
|30
|35
|Shreevats Goswami
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|36
|Aditya Tare
|Wk/Batsman
|20
|37
|Vishnu Vinod
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|38
|C.M. Gautam
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|39
|Arun Karthik
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|40
|Gitansh Khera
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|41
|Mahesh Rawat
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|42
|Nitin Saini
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|43
|Dishant Yagnik
|Wk/Batsman
|20
|44
|IDV Chauhan
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|45
|N. Jagadeesan
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|46
|Nakul Sharma
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|47
|Jaskaranvir Sohi
|Wk/Batsman
|10
|48
|Shivam Dube
|All-rounder
|10
|49
|Praveen Dubey
|All-rounder
|10
|50
|Gowtham K
|All-rounder
|10
|51
|Rush Kalaria
|All-rounder
|10
|52
|Mahipal Lomror
|All-rounder
|10
|53
|Akshdeep Nath
|All-rounder
|10
|54
|Priyank Panchal
|All-rounder
|10
|55
|Manan Sharma
|All-rounder
|10
|56
|Rahul Tewatia
|All-rounder
|10
|57
|Akash Bhandari
|All-rounder
|10
|58
|RH Bhatt
|All-rounder
|10
|59
|Jay Bista
|All-rounder
|10
|60
|Aamir Gani
|All-rounder
|10
|61
|Akhil Herwadkar
|All-rounder
|10
|62
|Pankaj Jaswal
|All-rounder
|10
|63
|KP Kamath
|All-rounder
|10
|64
|Ashok Menaria
|All-rounder
|10
|65
|Ashish Reddy
|All-rounder
|10
|66
|Rajagopal Satish
|All-rounder
|20
|67
|Chirag Jani
|All-rounder
|10
|68
|Akshay Karnewar
|All-rounder
|10
|69
|Milind Kumar
|All-rounder
|10
|70
|Amit Mishra
|All-rounder
|10
|71
|Yogesh Nagar
|All-rounder
|10
|72
|Biplab Samantray
|All-rounder
|10
|73
|Jalaj Saxena
|All-rounder
|20
|74
|Shashank Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|75
|Karanveer Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|76
|Milind Tandon
|All-rounder
|10
|77
|Fabid Ahmed
|All-rounder
|10
|78
|Subodh Bhati
|All-rounder
|10
|79
|Shivam Chauhan
|All-rounder
|10
|80
|Ritwik Chowdhury
|All-rounder
|10
|81
|Puneet Datey
|All-rounder
|10
|82
|JS Mohammad
|All-rounder
|10
|83
|Sumit Narwal
|All-rounder
|10
|84
|Shivam Sharma
|All-rounder
|10
|85
|Hanuma Vihari
|All-rounder
|10
|86
|Kuldeep Hooda
|All-rounder
|10
|87
|B. Indrajith
|All-rounder
|10
|88
|D Jadeja
|All-rounder
|10
|89
|AA Joshi
|All-rounder
|10
|90
|M Murasingh
|All-rounder
|10
|91
|S Ranjane
|All-rounder
|10
|92
|Atit Sheth
|All-rounder
|10
|93
|Amitoze Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|94
|Vishnu Solanki
|All-rounder
|10
|95
|Shubam Agrawal
|All-rounder
|10
|96
|Khalid Ahmad
|All-rounder
|10
|97
|DK Anwar
|All-rounder
|10
|98
|Sarfaraz Ashraf
|All-rounder
|10
|99
|JS Buttar
|All-rounder
|10
|100
|C.V Vinod Kumar
|All-rounder
|10
|101
|Washington Sundar
|All-rounder
|10
|102
|Amit Verma
|All-rounder
|10
|103
|Hiten Dalal
|All-rounder
|10
|104
|Antony Dhas
|All-rounder
|10
|105
|Saurabh Dubey
|All-rounder
|10
|106
|Vinay Galetiya
|All-rounder
|10
|107
|Kaushik Gandhi
|All-rounder
|10
|108
|Nikhil Gangta
|All-rounder
|10
|109
|Arindam Ghosh
|All-rounder
|10
|110
|VR Jethi
|All-rounder
|10
|111
|Karan Kaila
|All-rounder
|10
|112
|Ankit Kaushik
|All-rounder
|10
|113
|Parth Kohli
|All-rounder
|10
|114
|DS Kumar
|All-rounder
|10
|115
|Vishal Kushwah
|All-rounder
|10
|116
|Prerak Mankad
|All-rounder
|10
|117
|Sanjay Pahal
|All-rounder
|10
|118
|Kavish Panchal
|All-rounder
|10
|119
|Diwesh Pathania
|All-rounder
|10
|120
|Rohan Prem
|All-rounder
|10
|121
|Sumit Ruikar
|All-rounder
|10
|122
|Shaurya Sanandia
|All-rounder
|10
|123
|Hardik Sethi
|All-rounder
|10
|124
|Azhar Shaikh
|All-rounder
|10
|125
|Dhruv Shorey
|All-rounder
|10
|126
|CP Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|127
|Kaushal Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|128
|Himmat Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|129
|Writtick Chatterjee
|All-rounder
|10
|130
|Rituraj Singh
|All-rounder
|10
|131
|Ankit Soni
|All-rounder
|10
|132
|Varun Sood
|All-rounder
|10
|133
|Vysak V
|All-rounder
|10
|134
|Parikshit Valsangkar
|All-rounder
|10
|135
|Suraj Yadav
|All-rounder
|10
|136
|R. Sanjay Yadav
|All-rounder
|10
|137
|Abu Nechim
|Bowler
|10
|138
|Aniket Choudhary
|Bowler
|10
|139
|T. Natarajan
|Bowler
|10
|140
|Umar Nazir
|Bowler
|10
|141
|Navdeep Saini
|Bowler
|10
|142
|Nathu Singh
|Bowler
|30
|143
|Pawan Suyal
|Bowler
|10
|144
|Basil Thampy
|Bowler
|10
|145
|Tejas Singh
|Bowler
|10
|146
|M. Ashwin
|Bowler
|10
|147
|Mayank Dagar
|Bowler
|10
|148
|Sarabjeet Ladda
|Bowler
|10
|149
|Pravin Tambe
|Bowler
|10
|150
|Akshay Wakhare
|Bowler
|10
|151
|Rishi Arothe
|Bowler
|10
|152
|Sayan Ghosh
|Bowler
|10
|153
|Kanishk Seth
|Bowler
|10
|154
|Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|10
|155
|Vikas Toks
|Bowler
|10
|156
|Sandeep Warrier
|Bowler
|10
|157
|Bhargav Ashokbhai
|Bowler
|10
|158
|Rajesh Bishnoi JR
|Bowler
|10
|159
|Rahul Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|160
|Syed Mehdi Hasan
|Bowler
|10
|161
|Varun Khanna
|Bowler
|10
|162
|Saurabh Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|163
|Rajwinder Singh
|Bowler
|10
|164
|Akshay Chauhan
|Bowler
|10
|165
|Tushar Deshpande
|Bowler
|10
|166
|Asif KM
|Bowler
|10
|167
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|Bowler
|10
|168
|Amit Mishra
|Bowler
|10
|169
|Ronit More
|Bowler
|10
|170
|Babashafi Pathan
|Bowler
|10
|171
|Rahul Shukla
|Bowler
|10
|172
|Veer Pratap Singh
|Bowler
|10
|173
|Tanveer Ulhaq
|Bowler
|10
|174
|K. Vignesh
|Bowler
|10
|175
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|Bowler
|10
|176
|Vijay Gohli
|Bowler
|10
|177
|Rahul Kanojia
|Bowler
|10
|178
|R. Sai Kishore
|Bowler
|10
|179
|Shakti Malviya
|Bowler
|10
|180
|Rahil Shah
|Bowler
|10
|181
|Ajay Ahlawat
|Bowler
|10
|182
|Manjeet Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|183
|Ishwar Chaudhary
|Bowler
|10
|184
|Stephen Cheepurapalli
|Bowler
|10
|185
|A. Aswin Crist
|Bowler
|10
|186
|Deepak Dalal
|Bowler
|10
|187
|Pritam Das
|Bowler
|10
|188
|Nikit Dhumal
|Bowler
|10
|189
|M. Ravi Kiran
|Bowler
|10
|190
|Prasidh Krishna
|Bowler
|10
|191
|Siddarth Trivedi
|Bowler
|10
|192
|Paidakalva Vijay Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|193
|Shubham Mavi
|Bowler
|10
|194
|M. Mohammed
|Bowler
|10
|195
|Ponam Ponia
|Bowler
|10
|196
|Ananta Saha
|Bowler
|10
|197
|Chandrakant Sakure
|Bowler
|10
|198
|AA Sanklecha
|Bowler
|10
|199
|Shelley Shaurya
|Bowler
|10
|200
|Vikash Singh
|Bowler
|10
|201
|Baltej Singh
|Bowler
|10
|202
|Nishan Singh
|Bowler
|10
|203
|Pradeep T.
|Bowler
|10