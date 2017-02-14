IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of players in the auction

351 players will go under the hammer, here is the complete IPL Auction 2017 list of players.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 14 Feb 2017, 15:05 IST

Ishant Sharma has the highest base price of any Indian player on this list

351 players will go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2017 in Bengaluru on February 20. The base price of the players ranges from INR 10 lakh to INR 2 crore with just 22 players decided to list themselves at a base price of INR 1 crore or more, with Ishant Sharma the sole Indian in that list.

Of the 351 players on the list, 122 are international players, including 23 Indian internationals and the remaining 229 are uncapped players. There are also six players from Associate nations, five of whom are from Afghanistan and one from UAE.

As far as the highest base price of INR 2 crore is concerned, only seven players, of whom Ishant Sharma is the sole Indian representative has listed themselves at the. In total, just 22 players out of the 351 have listed themselves with a base price of INR 1 crore or more.

Plenty of players, both Indian and overseas, have decided to keep a low base price in the hopes of attracting a team in IPL Auction 2017. Of the players in the auction, there are 203 uncapped Indian stars.

You can download the complete list of the players in IPL Auction 2017 here.

Here is the list of players who have a base price of INR 1 crore or more.

NO PLAYER TYPE BASE PRICE (In Lakhs) 1 Eoin Morgan Batsman 200 2 Angelo Mathews All-Rounder 200 3 Ben Stokes All-Rounder 200 4 Chris Woakes All-Rounder 200 5 Ishant Sharma Bowler 200 6 Mitchell Johnson Bowler 200 7 Pat Cummins Bowler 200 8 Brad Haddin Wicket Keeper 150 9 Jonny Bairstow Wicket Keeper 150 10 Jason Holder Bowler 150 11 Kyle Abbott Bowler 150 12 Nathan Lyon Bowler 150 13 Trent Boult Bowler 150 14 Alex Hales Batsman 100 15 Jason Roy Batsman 100 16 Marlon Samuels Batsman 100 17 Andile Phehlukwayo All-Rounder 100 18 Corey Anderson All-Rounder 100 19 Daniel Christian All-Rounder 100 20 Grant Elliott All-Rounder 100 21 Kagiso Rabada Bowler 100 22 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler 100

Here is the complete list of capped and international players who will go under the hammer.

NO NAME ROLE BASE PRICE (in Lakhs) 1 F Fazal Batsman 30 2 M Guptill Batsman 50 3 R Taylor Batsman 50 4 S Tiwary Batsman 30 5 M Klinger Batsman 30 6 A Stanikzai Batsman 20 7 S Badrinath Batsman 30 8 D Bravo Batsman 50 9 E Lewis Batsman 50 10 N Maddinson Batsman 50 11 A Mukund Batsman 30 12 C Pujara Batsman 50 13 M Tiwari Batsman 50 14 Batsman 10 15 N Broom Batsman 30 16 T Bruce Batsman 30 17 J Burns Batsman 30 18 T De Bruyn Batsman 30 19 C Ferguson Batsman 50 20 A Gunarathna Batsman 30 21 S Heazlett Batsman 30 22 T Iqbal Khan Batsman 30 23 K Mendis Batsman 30 24 A Ross Batsman 30 25 C Suri Batsman 10 26 R van der Dussen Batsman 10 27 M Shahzad Wk/Batsman 50 28 D Chandimal Wk/Batsman 50 29 J Charles Wk/Batsman 30 30 B Dunk Wk/Batsman 30 31 A Fletcher Wk/Batsman 30 32 N Pooran Wk/Batsman 30 33 A Haque Wk/Batsman 30 34 N Dickwella Wk/Batsman 30 35 S Dorwich Wk/Batsman 30 36 K Perera Wk/Batsman 50 37 B McDermott Wk/Batsman 10 38 G Phillips Wk/Batsman 10 39 S Abbott All-rounder 30 40 C Jordan All-rounder 50 41 P Negi All-rounder 30 42 I Pathan All-rounder 50 43 M Nabi All-rounder 30 44 F Behardien All-rounder 30 45 R Dhawan All-rounder 30 46 T Perera All-rounder 50 47 P Rasool All-rounder 30 48 K Sharma All-rounder 30 49 D Wiese All-rounder 30 50 C Munro All-rounder 50 51 A Nayar All-rounder 30 52 J Neesham All-rounder 50 53 W Parnell All-rounder 50 54 R Powell All-rounder 30 55 D Sammy All-rounder 30 56 M Santner All-rounder 50 57 Y Arafat All-rounder 50 58 A Devcich All-rounder 30 59 R Emrit All-rounder 30 60 C Grandhomme All-rounder 30 61 K Mendis All-rounder 30 62 A Phehlukwayo All-rounder 100 63 S Prasanna All-rounder 30 64 D Pretorius All-rounder 30 65 J Ryder All-rounder 30 66 J Sharma All-rounder 30 67 T Cooper All-rounder 30 68 J Carter All-rounder 30 69 D De Silva All-rounder 30 70 T De Silva All-rounder 30 71 F Maharoof All-rounder 50 72 N McCullum All-rounder 30 73 M Hasan All-rounder 30 74 A Perera All-rounder 30 75 S Roman All-rounder 30 76 D Shanaka All-rounder 30 77 Mahmudullah All-rounder 30 78 R Reifer All-rounder 20 79 S Springer All-rounder 20 80 J Wildermuth All-rounder 30 81 R Frylinck All-rounder 30 82 C Jonker All-rounder 10 83 R Mendis All-rounder 30 84 M Pushpakumara All-rounder 30 85 N Buchanan All-rounder 10 86 C Green All-rounder 20 87 A Turner All-rounder 20 88 T Mills Bowler 50 89 B Hogg Bowler 50 90 P Ojha Bowler 30 91 L Sandakan Bowler 30 92 I Sodhi Bowler 30 93 I Tahir Bowler 50 94 R Khan Bowler 50 95 M Swepson Bowler 30 96 V Aaron Bowler 30 97 M Gony Bowler 30 98 M Henry Bowler 50 99 B Laughlin Bowler 30 100 P Singh Bowler 30 101 RP Singh Bowler 30 102 B Stanlake Bowler 30 103 J Unadkat Bowler 30 104 F Ahmed Bowler 30 105 M Beer Bowler 30 106 A Dananjaya Bowler 30 107 R Sharma Bowler 30 108 R Beaton Bowler 20 109 B Dwarshuis Bowler 30 110 D Zadran Bowler 30 111 P Awana Bowler 30 112 L Ferguson Bowler 50 113 S Gabriel Bowler 30 114 B Hilfenhaus Bowler 30 115 L Kumara Bowler 30 116 S Lakmal Bowler 50 117 L Ngidi Bowler 30 118 M Patel Bowler 30 119 T Ahmed Bowler 30 120 D Chameera Bowler 30 121 S Cottrell Bowler 30 122 M Cummins Bowler 30 123 K Santokie Bowler 30 124 J Taylor Bowler 50 125 B Wheeler Bowler 30 126 K Williams Bowler 30

Here is the complete list of uncapped Indian players who will go under the hammer.