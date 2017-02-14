IPL Auction 2017: Player list finalised

A total of 351 players are set to feature in the upcoming IPL Auction in Bengaluru on February 20.

The franchises have confirmed their wishlists ahead of IPL Auction 2017

What’s the story?

351 players, including 122 internationals will go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2017 that will take place in Bangalore on February 20. The eight franchises have submitted their final list of players they would like to buy and the number has come down from the original size of 799 to just 351.

Of the 351 players on the list, 122 are internationals, with six players from Associate nations including five Afghanistan players one from the UAE. The list also contains 23 Indian internationals with only Sudeep Tyagi, who played four ODIs for India (apart from playing for Chennai Super Kings) being cut from the 24 capped Indian players in the original list of 799.

There were 639 uncapped players in the original list but that has been cut down to just 229 in the wishlist submitted by the eight franchises ahead of the IPL Auction 2017, which will take place next week. IPL is yet to finalize the retention rules, with the number of right-to-match option that each franchise can have.

The details:

The upcoming edition of the IPL will be the 10th and following this year’s tournament, the majority of the players will go back into the auction ahead of IPL 2018, which is set to see the re-entry of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Although the list of 351 players has been announced, the complete list of players is yet to be released. But among the players whose name will be in the pool will be Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi, Dawlat Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad and Rashid Khan, with the latter two listing themselves at the highest base price among the five at INR 50 lakh and UAE batsman Chirag Suri is the other Associate player.

Ishant Sharma, who was one of seven players to have listed themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore, is the only Indian international who has a base price of more than INR 30 lakh. England stars Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson, Pat Cummins and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews are the others who have listed themselves at INR 2 crore.

Several Indian players, including Cheteshwar Pujara who confirmed that he has put his name in the pool for the upcoming auction, will have a base price of just INR 30 lakh, with some, like Pujara who hasn’t played IPL since 2014 hoping to find a team.

The Context:

The upcoming edition of the IPL will begin on April 5, which was confirmed by the BCCI and the IPL Auction 2017 will take place on February 20 in Bengaluru at The Ritz-Carlton. Already seven players, including Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma have listed themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore, while other English stars such as Jonny Bairstow (INR 1.5 crore), Alex Hales and Jason Roy (both INR 1 crore) and Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills (INR 50 lakh) have all thrown their names in the auction pool.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The fact that there are six players from the Associates is a great move and one that shows that the franchises are thinking in the right direction. With all of them having a small base price, much like the Indian internationals on the list, it will be interesting to see who makes the cut and who doesn’t.