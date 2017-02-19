IPL 2017: Steve Smith set to be appointed captain of Rising Pune Supergiants

MS Dhoni will no longer captain in the IPL, after recently stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 19 Feb 2017, 12:58 IST

Steve Smith looks set to take over from MS Dhoni

What’s the story?

According to reports, Australian captain Steve Smith looks set to have an extra responsibility in IPL 2017 after being appointed captain of Rising Pune Supergiants. Following his decision to step down as India’s limited-overs captaincy, MS Dhoni has also stepped down from his role as captain of his Indian Premier League side.

The decision comes as a massive surprise considering that the tenth edition of the tournament is likely to be the Pune franchise’s last in the tournament but is in line with his decision to play with more freedom, which prompted his decision to hand over the Indian limited-overs reigns to Virat Kohli.

Speaking exclusively to Wisden India, a source said: “Dhoni is a legend of Indian and world cricket, who are we to ask him to step down? He chose to step down because he wants to enjoy his cricket and play with freedom.”

Extra Cover: IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of players in the auction, PDF download

The context

Rising Pune Supergiants finished their maiden IPL campaign second from bottom and struggled to get going as a team throughout the tournament as they were battling through injuries. Dhoni's decision to step down while surprising also affords the captain complete control just ahead of IPL Auction 2017.

Details:

Following his decision to step down as India’s limited-overs captain MS Dhoni remarked that he will continue to captain in the IPL and when he plays for Jharkhand. So this decision to step down and focus on his batting is certainly surprising.

The decision as to who should take over looked to be a battle between three players in Steve Smith, Francois du Plessis, who is the captain of the South African Test side and has been a regular in the IPL and also Ajinkya Rahane, who has captained India in the past.

What’s next?

While the timing of the decision to announce that MS Dhoni is stepping down from captaincy is curious, it also makes a lot of sense as the IPL Auction ahead of the tenth edition of the tournament is set to take place in Bengaluru on Monday.

Sportskeeda's take

MS Dhoni has looked a shadow of his former self in IPL 2016 barring the game against Kings XI Punjab, where he won the game off the last over and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he wants to concentrate on his batting. Having been captain for the vast majority of his career in both international and domestic matches, it is a good move for him to focus more on his batting as he enters the twilight of his career.