IPL Auction 2017: Telecast, live streaming, start time and where to watch online

352 players will go under the hammer in the 2017 IPL auction.

Preview 18 Feb 2017, 16:53 IST

The IPL auction will take place on Monday

The auction was supposed to take place on the 4th of February but was postponed. Earlier, the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) announced that more than 750 players had registered their names for the upcoming auctions. However, the eight franchises shortlisted only 351 players and now Ishank Jaggi will be the 352nd player in this year’s player auctions.

The IPL transfer window saw only one transfer take place, so the IPL auction is set to be a cracker.

Players in auction pool: 352

Date: Monday, 20th of February

Time: 9:00 am IST

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton hotel, Bengaluru

TV Coverage: Sony Six and Sony Six HD

The Vivo Indian Premier League 2017 will be the 10th edition of the glamorous tournament. Back in 2007, when the BCCI announced the IPL, the whole nation was wonderstruck at the idea of cricket players being auctioned for money. But now, the people of the country are used to seeing players being purchased for crores of rupees.

The cash-rich tournament has seen enormous success despite being pelted with numerous controversies. The tournament has fantastic entertainment value and now has a separate window in the international calendar year.

The upcoming 10th season will have not any changes in the number of teams participating or with regards to the ownership of the teams, but there will be quite a few changes in the squads.

All the eight teams this season possess a strong core with seasoned overseas players in their ranks. But what we can expect in the IPL auction is the selection of first-choice backup players as well as a few players to fill the remaining slots of the matchday XI.

A total of 231 capped and uncapped Indian players will participate in the auction. Among the internationals, six players of ICC Associate Members will be hoping to fetch some bids. But for the team’s think tank, it will be all about finding the perfect assemblage.

The current squads of all the franchises are given below.

Delhi Daredevils: 17 players

Indians: Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Zaheer Khan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Syed Khaleel Ahmed and Pratyush Singh

Overseas: J.P. Duminy (South Africa), Chris Morris (South Africa), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa) and Sam Billings (England).

Gujarat Lions: 16 players

Indians: Suresh Raina(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Jayadev Shah, Shadab Jakati, Shivil Kaushik and Pradeep Sangwan

Overseas: Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), James Faulkner (Australia), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Aaron Finch (Australia), Dwayne Smith (West Indies) and Andrew Tye (Australia).

Kings XI Punjab: 19 players

Indians: Manan Vohra, Akshar Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, Nikhil Naik, K.C.Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu and Swapnil Singh

Overseas: David Miller (South Africa), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis (Australia) and Shaun Marsh (Australia).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 players

Indians: Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot and Sheldon Jackson

Overseas: Sunil Narine (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Chris Lynn (Australia) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh).

Mumbai Indians: 20 players

Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, R.Vinay Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Siddesh Lad, J.Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma and Deepak Punia

Overseas: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Jos Buttler (England), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Lendl Simmons (West Indies) and Tim Southee (New Zealand).

Rising Pune Supergiants: 17 players

Indians: MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ankush Bains, Ashok Dinda, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar and Baba Aparajith

Overseas: Steven Smith (Australia), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Usman Khawaja (Australia) and Adam Zampa (Australia).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 20 players

Indians: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sachin Baby, Sarfaraz Khan, Sreenath Arvind, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Iqbal Abdulla and Avesh Khan

Overseas: AB de Villiers (South Africa), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Travis Head (Australia), Samuel Badree (West Indies) and Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 17 players

Indians: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddharth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda

Overseas: David Warner (Australia), Moises Henriques (Australia), Ben Cutting (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh).