2017 IPL Auction: Ishank Jaggi drafted into auction following stellar knocks in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Jaggi is the third highest run-getter in the tournament so far

by Debdoot Das Breaking 18 Feb 2017, 11:32 IST

What’s the story?

Indian domestic swashbuckler Ishank Jaggi today was drafted into the Indian (IPL) 2017 Auction, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 20th.

Jaggi’s inclusion is almost a forced one as the cricketer from Jharkhand has been in an exquisite form of late in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is currently the third highest run-getter this season with 148 runs from four games. He has an average of 74 with a highest score of 90.

In case you did not know

Jaggi is not one of those youngsters who are getting into the thick of things right now. The right-hand batsman is 28 and is quite a veteran in the domestic circuit.

After making his List A debut in 2007, Jaggi has gone onto feature in 63 games where he has scored 2495 runs at an average of 47.07. He has 6 hundred and 15 half tons to his credit.

From 51 T20s he has amassed 1233 runs at an average of 31.61 with the highest score of 108 not out.

He has also featured in 67 first class matches where he has scored 4406 runs at an average of 44.95. The IPL is also not an unknown platform for him, he has previously played for the Delhi Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The heart of the matter

Jaggi is presently the third highest run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with a strike rate of 156, while he also has a couple of half-centuries. He is led by Gautam Gambhir and Mayank Agarwal in the list.

Jaggi for his performances has been rewarded with a place in the IPL auction where he will have a base price of Rs. 10 lakhs in the Auction list.

The 10th edition of the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to start from April 5, 2017, the finals of which will be held on May 21.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see which franchise tries to rope in Jaggi to their squad and how much will he be sold for. It is likely that teams like Kings XI Punjab who have had problems with their opening pair will opt to go for the batter.

But then again Jaggi has failed to live up to expectations before in the league and a whopping amount for him is highly unlikely.

Sportskeeda’s take

For the kind of form Jaggi has been in, he truly deserves a chance to be on the auction list.