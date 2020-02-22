Darren Sammy to receive honorary citizenship of Pakistan on March 23

Darren Sammy will receive honorary citizenship from Pakistan

West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy will be felicitated with Pakistan's 'honorary citizenship' along with the country's highest civil award - Nishan-e-Pakistan on March 23.

The PCB's media department confirmed the news through their Twitter handle. They added that the Caribbean all-rounder will be given the citizenship for his "invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan".

It is to note that Sammy is currently leading Peshwar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that kicked off on Thursday.

President of Pakistan Dr @ArifAlvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mn9AiLknB0 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 22, 2020

The news comes to the fore days after Javed Afridi, owner of PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, revealed that the Yellow Storm skipper could be in line to receive honorary citizenship of Pakistan owing to his contributions to the league in particular and bringing cricket back to the country in general.

Notably, Darren Sammy had led Peshawar Zalmi to win the 2nd edition of the PSL in 2017. He became the Player of the Match in the final for his unbeaten 28-run knock that came off just 11 balls against Quetta Gladiators.

The West Indian will look to lead his team to another league title, to add to the list of accolades he has collected over the years.