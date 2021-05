Darwin and District T20 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Darwin and District T20 League commences on May 13, with the Waratah Cricket Club starting the tournament as favorites, having won it last time around.

Darwin and District T20 League 2021 will see eight teams play against each other once in a round-robin format. The tournament will also see three qualifiers, two semi-finals and a final, which is scheduled to be played on June 24th.

University Cricket Club, Darwin Cricket Club, Palmerston Cricket Club, Nightcliff Cricket Club, Waratah Cricket Club, Pint Cricket Club, Tracy Village CC, and Southern Districts are the eight teams participating in Darwin and District T20 League 2021.

Four venues - Cazaly's Stadium, Marrara Cricket Ground, Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG2) and Gardens Oval - will host the Darwin and District T20 League 2021.

Darwin and District T20 League 2021 Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

13th May, Thursday

Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

University Cricket Club vs Pint Cricket Club INC, 1:30 PM

Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC, 1:30 PM

20th May, Thursday

Pint Cricket Club INC vs Southern Districts CC, 1:30 PM

Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Waratah Cricket Club vs University Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

27th May, Thursday

Palmerston Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Tracy Village CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Waratah Cricket Club vs Pint Cricket Club INC, 1:30 PM

10th June, Thursday

Darwin Cricket Club vs Nightcliff Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC, 1:30 PM

Southern Districts CC vs University Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

14th June, Monday

Qualifier 1, 11:00 AM

Qualifier 2, 11:00 AM

Qualifier 3, 11:00 AM

17th June, Thursday

Semi-Final 1, 1:30 PM

Semi-Final 2, 1:30 PM

24th June, Thursday

Final, 1:30 PM

Darwin and District T20 League 2021 Live Streaming Details

A few selected games of the Darwin and District T20 League 2021 will be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

Darwin and District T20 League 2021 Squads

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Jayllen Naganayagram, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant (C), Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair, Coen McKinnon

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley (C), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (WK), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn

Pint Cricket Club INC

Ban Speake, Benjamin May, Blade Baxter, Cormac Hassett, Dylan Harrison - Smith, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Simon Lavers, Lachlan Bangs, Tim Garner (C), Jack Ramage (WK), Charlie Buddle, Muhammad Tahir, Patrick Gallow, Rohit Adhikari, Thomas Grose, Ushchitha Rajapaksha

Southern Districts CC

Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Kieeran Voekl, Lachlan Griffiths, Lochie Hardy, Ryan Harvey, Shobit Singh, Lachlan Markey (WK), Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Matt Hammond (C), Daniel Mylius (WK), Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble

Tracy Village CC

Andrew Somerville, Awad Naqvi, Craig Dancey, Hugo Burdon (C), Jesse Newman-McCann, Matteo Charlton, Antum Naqvi, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Joshua Kann, Liam Hutschinson, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana, Zayden Lewis

Waratah Cricket Club

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (WK), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal