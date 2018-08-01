Data Insights: India's Top 3 Most Impactful Bowlers in T20 Internationals

T20 as a game has brought a revolution in cricket. It has not just managed to increase the fan base, but also made the game more interesting with the addition of new tactics and skills.

ICC T20 Cricket world cup, 2007 marked the beginning of T20 Cricket in India. Winning the tournament gave Indian cricket a huge boost, which led to the formation of one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the Indian Premier League.

So, it has been almost 12 years since India started playing International cricket. In this period, 46 bowlers debuted for India with the latest being Deepak Chahar, who debuted in the year, 2018. This is my attempt at identifying the Top 3 most impactful bowlers for India in T20 Internationals to date.

India were crowned as champions at the inaugural T20 World cup, 2007

Methodology & Criteria:

The methodology behind the analysis considers all the factors that can be a part of a bowler’s record such as wickets, strike rate, average, consistency, man of the match, man of the series, etc.

Secondly, the entire data was pooled into two groups, viz. Subcontinent and Non-subcontinent

For fast bowlers, performance in subcontinent was given a higher weightage whereas low weightage was given to their performance in other pace friendly conditions

For spinners, performance in subcontinent or spin friendly conditions was given a lower weightage whereas higher weightage was given to their performance in other pace friendly conditions.

The bowlers should have played at least 10 matches on subcontinent and non-subcontinent pitches.

Kindly note that this is a statistical comparison and the end result is to understand the impact rating on the scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the highest.

Right then, all's said and done, now let us look at the top 3 most impactful bowlers for India in T20 Internationals.

