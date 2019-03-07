David Miller keeps wickets for South Africa as Quinton de Kock goes off the field

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa V Sri Lanka

The second ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka witnessed some highly entertaining scenes. David Miller, one of the best fielders in the Proteas side, donned the wicket-keeping gloves towards the end of the match as Quinton de Kock went off the field.

At the end of the 31st over of their innings, Sri Lanka was down to 135 for the loss of 9 wickets. The Islanders were miles away from the victory and at this point in time, de Kock decided to trudge off the field. Since South Africa didn't have any other regular wicket-keeping option in their side, Miller decided to don the gloves but without the pads.

The left-handed batsman is not known to have kept wickets in any form of the game previously. Therefore, it was quite interesting to see his capabilities behind the stumps. He kept for an entire over from Imran Tahir and fared decently well.

Faf du Plessis calls David Miller 'MSD'

In the first three balls of the 32nd over, the batsmen offered some kind of shots and hence Miller was yet to be tested. The fourth ball of the over witnessed some epic scenes. The delivery was tossed up by Tahir and given several revs in the air. Just like a typical tail-ender does, the batsman on strike - Vishwa Fernando looked to slog it over cow corner.

However, he ended up missing the ball. Miller was in no discomfort as he collected the ball with ease. Furthermore, he tried to whip the bails off in a flash. But, Fernando just about managed to plant his foot back in the crease just in time. As this event transpired, South African skipper Faf du Plessis came up with a quirky comment. "MSD," shouted Faf standing in the slip region which brought smiles all around.

South Africa won this game by a massive margin of 113 runs to take a 2-0 in the five-match series. Quinton de Kock, for his fabulous 94, was named the 'Man of the Match'. He helped the Proteas post 251 runs in the first innings. In the chase, the Lankans were bundled out for just 138 runs in 32.2 overs.