David Miller's 3 best clutch knocks for South Africa ft. T20 World Cup 2024 vs Netherlands

Making his international debut in 2010, David Miller has been one of the finest middle-order batters for South Africa. His ability to produce finest performances under pressure consistently has been second to none.

Miller has amassed close to 6,800 runs combined in the limited-overs format, with eight centuries and 31 fifties. One of his memorable knocks came in the semi-finals against Australia in ODI World Cup last year, where the southpaw smashed 101 off 116; however, it came in a losing cause.

With a gritty half-century against the Netherlands on Saturday, he put himself into the discussion among cricket fraternity on his best performances for Proteas.

Let's take a look at his three best performances by Miller under pressure, which helped South Africa to end on a winning side.

#3 59* off 51 vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024

After South Africa faced a shocking 13-run defeat to the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022, the much-awaited clash between the two teams took place on Saturday in New York.

Ottneil Baartman (4/11) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, as the Dutch side were restricted to 103/9. In an easy chase, the Proteas batting unit fell like nine pins, as they were stuttering at 12/4 in the fifth over.

Arriving at No.6, David Miller was tasked with getting South Africa back on track. After assessing the conditions well, Miller counter-attacked the Netherlands bowlers from the eighth over and steered the team on the right path. During Miller's impressive knock, Tristan Stubbs (33) proved to be a good support.

Then, the left-hander gradually increased his tempo to seal the game for South Africa in the 19th over, with an unbeaten 59* off 51, comprising four sixes.

#2 59* off 46 vs India, T20 World Cup 2022

This T20 World Cup 2022 game in Perth saw India managing to post only 133 on the board, with Suryakumar Yadav (68) as the key contributor. Lungi Ngidi returned with four scalps for the Proteas.

In response, South Africa were stuttering at 24/3 in the powerplay. However, David Miller and Aiden Markram (52) weathered the storm to keep South Africa in good stead.

Although, Markram's dismissal in the 16th over put the team in a spot of bother again, Miller's composure paved the way for South Africa to secure a victory with two balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 59* off 46, with four fours and three sixes.

#1 118* off 79 vs Australia, 2016

After being down 2-0 in the bilateral series, Australia made a strong statement with the bat by posting a mammoth 371, courtesy of centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

Thereafter, the top-order did well by accumulating close to 180 runs in around 24 overs. At this stage, the Proteas team needed a credible partnership to continue the team's momentum.

Although he did not get enough batting time in the first two games, Miller looked in sublime touch as he found boundaries at his will. He impressed with his positive intent, while the other batters played as a second fiddle to him.

Getting the support from Andile Phehlukwayo (42*), David Miller produced one of his finest knocks to seal the third-highest successful chase in the ODI format. He slammed 118* off 79, with 10 fours and six maximums.

