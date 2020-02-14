David Warner aware of possible hostile reception by South African crowd

David Warner understands that he and Steve Smith may not receive a warm welcome in South Africa

Nearly two years after the infamous 'Sandpaper Gate', David Warner and Steve Smith are set to return to the South African shores for a T20 and ODI series. Warner and Smith were banned for 12 months after the incident and Warner understands that they could receive a pretty hostile welcome from the South African crowd. Warner told Sydney Radio Station 2G,

“For me personally, it won’t be hard at all. I just go there and I’ve got a job to do and that’s to score runs and win games for Australia and put us in a good position. Obviously, it’s going to be very hostile.”

Warner has had a pretty amazing summer with the bat which led him to win the Allan Border medal for being the Australian Cricketer of the Year. Steve Smtih too had an unbelievable Ashes series with the help of which Australia were able to retain the Ashes in England after 18 years. Getting back to their best, Warner is hopeful of getting some respect for both him and Smith from the South African crowd.

English fans displaying sandpapers to Aussies during the Ashes

Their team mate, Josh Hazlewood too believes that given how prolific and influential the duo have been since returning from their 12-month ban, they don't have to prove their credentials to anybody and that the hostility of the crowd won't faze them one bit.

Smith and Warner will have to do well to compensate the loss of Glenn Maxwell from the tour, who will have to undergo a surgery on his elbow.

“Hopefully, we’re showed some respect when we go over to Africa and the things that happen in the past stay there.” Warner signed off on a conciliatory note.

