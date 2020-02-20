David Warner calls for respect from South Africa fans ahead of T20I series

Warner has stated that he'll be ready for whatever is thrown at him by Proteas supporters

Australia opener David Warner has called for South Africa fans to show respect ahead of the three-match T20I series slated to begin on Friday in Johannesburg.

This is set to be Warner and Australia’s first visit to the country after the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal of 2018 in Cape Town, and the left-hander has claimed that he’s ready for whatever might be thrown at him by the fans, but that they should show a certain degree of respect since they are representing their country as spectators.

The incessant goading and prodding in the aftermath of the Sandpaper incident in Cape Town affected Warner but he has admitted that he’s moved on from all of that.

"I’m not concerned about it, but at the end of the day you have to have some form of respect as well," Warner told reporters on Thursday.

"It was poor, but for me it is about moving forward. If people want to go to the game and carry on like that, then it is on themselves, they have to look at themselves in the mirror.

"At the end of the day they are representing their country as spectators watching a game of cricket. I am sure they don't want teams leaving here and criticising the way their fans are acting.

"I know what is going to get thrown at me, I always do wherever I am playing in the world. It is nothing I haven't heard before."

The 33-year-old added that his ability to be able to switch off easily whilst batting coupled with the fast-paced nature of the T20 game will automatically block out any sort of onslaught from the Proteas fans.

"If you are batting you are just ingrained in what is ahead of you and if I am fielding it is about watching the captain and making sure I am staying focused, and I always do," he said.