David Warner, Ian Bell spend time with family in self-isolation; share hilarious videos (Watch)

For people who travel the globe 300 days a year, a sudden self-isolation in the times of pandemic can be a difficult thing to adjust to. But David Warner does not look to be one of them. The Australian opener took to Instagram on Tuesday, 24 March, posting a video of his catch practice session.

"Just trying to keep up the skills with some one hand catching," wrote Warner.

Like Warner, several players have posted videos of them spending time with their families. With the novel coronavirus outbreak, cricketing action has been forced into backfoot for the near future. Amidst the postponement of the Pakistan Super League, Olympics and several other professional tournaments around the world, reports have emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India might be shifting the Indian Premier League to a new window.

If the English and Wales Cricket Board suspend their inaugural edition of 'The Hundred', the ICC cricketing calendar might be vacant for a considerable period of time. With that being the situation, players have been keeping busy at home and sharing their videos on social media.

Ian Bell shared a video of where he took on his son at his home in some leisurely bat and ball action. While his son learnt the harsh truth that he should never bowl that length to his father, the social media got to see that impeccable Bell drive once again.

Have a look at the hilarious video.

"Don't bowl there son." - Ian Bell to his actual son.



That cover drive looking just as 👌 as ever





English pacer James Anderson too shared his home workout video using his daughters as weight.