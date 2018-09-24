David Warner mocked, Windies not allowed to train in India, and more - Cricket News Today, 24 September 2018

Despite no matches taking place today in the Asia Cup, the cricketing world was abuzz with a lot of news from around the world.

There were reports about a bookie approaching an Afghanistan cricketer, update about Moeen Ali's 'Osama' allegation, amongst much other news.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy continued today as well, however, most of the matches were washed out due to incessant rains in Mumbai.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#5 Angelo Matthews hits back at Sri Lanka cricket

Angelo Matthews, who was asked to give up his captaincy after Sri Lanka's dismal performance in the Asia Cup, hit back at his cricketing board, saying that he was made the scapegoat for Sri Lanka's performances in the cup.

He was the captain of the side from 2013 to 2017 but had stepped down after that. The Board tried out a lot of captains since then, none of whom were able to garner a lot of success. Hence, Matthews was made the captain for the Asia Cup.

Here is what he said in his letter to the Sri Lankan Cricket board:

"Though I was initially surprised, it was immediately felt that I have been made the scapegoat in this entire saga of Sri Lanka's dismal performances against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. "I'm willing to take part of the blame but at the same time, feel betrayed and let down if the blame is solely put on me.

As you know all decisions are taken through a mutual understanding with the Selectors and the Head Coach. And though I do not agree with the reasoning that the losses should be accrued single handed to the captaincy, I however eagerly and wholeheartedly respect the request of the selection committee and the head coach in asking me to step down and do so with immediate effect," wrote in his resignation letter obtained by ESPNCricinfo.

