David Warner pulls out from participating in The Hundred

The southpaw was signed by the Southampton-based Southern Brave for the upcoming season.

Warner has opted to make himself available for selection as part of the ODI series against Zimbabwe instead.

Dashing Australian opener David Warner has withdrawn from taking part in England Cricket Board's (ECB) upcoming tournament The Hundred, confirmed his manager James Erskine.

The southpaw has decided to prioritise national duty over the inaugural edition of the league which means that he will be available for selection as part of Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

Warner, who was signed for £125,000 by the Southampton-based Southern Brave was one of his side's biggest foreign signings, but with the ODI series certain to clash with the league beginning on July 17th, the left-hander is understood to have cancelled his contract with his franchise.

This decision comes only days after Erskine confirmed that Warner will indeed take part in the IPL if the tournament begins according to schedule, on April 15th.

According to recent reports, the ECB are prioritising hosting The Hundred and the T20 Blast over the County Championship, but with a few players citing their hesitation to feature in the tournament, hosting of the brand new league could prove to be a headache for ECB.

With the coronavirus bringing sporting events to a standstill and the BCCI also considering the July-September window to host the IPL, it remains to be seen if ECB's plans of hosting The Hundred take a hit.