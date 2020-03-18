IPL 2020: David Warner determined to play should tournament proceed, confirms opener's manager

This statement comes after Cricket Australia made it clear that players can take a call on their participation in IPL.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence on April 15th after a delay owing to the coronavirus threat.

In a massive boost to the hopes of Sunrisers Hyderabad's fans, David Warner's manager has confirmed that the southpaw will take part in IPL 2020 if the tournament takes place as planned next month.

Earlier, it was reported that Cricket Australia were mulling the participation of their players in the cash-rich league owing to the travel restrictions and the health concerns posed by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought a sudden halt to the world of sport.

However, it was made clear by an executive member of CA that the decision to take part in the league was solely left to the discretion of the players, with big names such as Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Warner himself pocketing multi-million contracts with their respective franchises.

Warner's manager James Erskine's recently spoke about Warner's possible involvement in the upcoming IPL -

"If the IPL is on David Warner's planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It's no different to everybody else."

IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on 29th March but has been pushed to commence on April 15th keeping in mind the concerns posed by the virus.