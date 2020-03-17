IPL 2020: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell in danger of losing out on massive contracts owing to coronavirus

Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell might be forced to give IPL 2020 a miss.

Cummins and Maxwell were the two most expensive players from the IPL 2020 player auction.

Glenn Maxwell

With the coronavirus 'pandemic' bringing a screeching halt to sporting events across the world and big events such as the Indian Premier League 2020 pushed to commence at a later date, revenue generated from the cash-rich league for players and advertisers could take a major hit in the coming months.

In the IPL 2020 player auctions that were held in December last year, Australian players were in high demand as the likes of Pat Cummins (₹15.5 Crores), Glenn Maxwell (₹10.75 Crores), Nathan Coulter-Nile (₹8 Crores) among others earned lucrative contracts.

However, with the coronavirus bringing up major travel restrictions, it could prop up a huge issue for the Australian players who might need to give the tournament a miss and forego their contracts with the franchises.

Yet, according to Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts, the decision to take part in IPL 2020 will be left to the sole discretion of the players, with Roberts also stressing on the fact that CA will only hand out their advice on the issue at hand.

"We can provide advice. We're conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader, to advise them in that regard."

While it is understood that Cricket Australia were indeed considering mulling their players' participation in the IPL, Roberts feels that understanding between the BCCI and the Australian players will also play a massive role in their participation in the upcoming competition.

“And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI I’m sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances.”

While most of the focus has been on players set to lose out on massive contracts, the absence of some big names such as David Warner, Steve Smith among others could also prove to be a body blow for their teams, with most of these stars playing an imperative role in their side's quest for the title.

With IPL 2020 scheduled to begin on April 15th, it remains to be seen if the dangers posed by the virus do fade away, paving the way for the foreign players to join their sides for training ahead of the season.