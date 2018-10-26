David Warner: The newest star in BPL 6

Sylhet Sixers included David Warner for the BPL 6

The sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is surely going to be a star-studded tournament as, after Alex Hales and AB de Villiers, Australian great David Warner is set to take part in the T20 league. While Alex and AB will play for the defending BPL champions Rangpur Riders, Warner will illuminate the event playing for Sylhet Sixers. The sixth BPL is slated to be played from 5 January 2019.

Sylhet authority confirmed recently that the Australian southpaw, David Warner will take part in the sixth season of BPL, the most prestigious domestic cricket league of Bangladesh, and it will be the first appearance of Warner in the league.

The Sixers authenticated the inclusion of David Warner to their arsenal through their social media channel that saying: "He is a leader. He is a mighty hitter. He is a superstar. Who do you think is going to come as a new Sixer this season?"

They have posted a video clip of Warner's batting with this message.

And, on 26 October, Sylhet Sixers posted another video clip of Warner that is to be a video message of the batsman to Sylhet fans.

"Hello Bangladesh, David Warner here. I am very excited to let you know that I am now a Sixer. I can’t wait to be a part of the Sylhet Sixers’ family. See you soon. Laagle baari, Boundaari!” Warner said in the video message and the "Laagle baari, Boundaari" is the official slogan of Sylhet Sixers.

Warner has been serving his ban from the international cricket for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's South Africa tour in March this year.

Despite the ban in international cricket, Warner is allowed to take part in franchise based tournaments around the globe. The southpaw recently played in the Caribbean Premier League for St Lucia Stars. He scored 220 runs for Stars in nine matches in an average of 31.42.

David Warner, the explosive batsman, played 252 T20s and scored 7888 runs in an average of 35.21. The southpaw has six centuries and 60 fifties to his name in the most popular format of the game. His inclusion will surely increase the popularity of the BPL.