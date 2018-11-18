David Warner turns bowler at Petersham Oval

Warner turns bowler for his club

How often do you see David Warner bowling in a competitive cricket match? Does the excitement double if he returns with a couple of wickets? It was one of those moments for the crowd gathered at the Petersham Oval in Sydney on November 17.

Warner, currently serving a 12 month-ban since the ball tampering incident in South Africa is playing for his club Randwick-Petersham in NSW Premier cricket. The presence of Warner and Steve Smith in premier cricket has been a reason behind the huge crowd attending the premier cricket on weekends in Sydney.

Warner's team Randwick-Petersham was bowling first against Hawkesbury after losing the toss on a cloudy day in Sydney. Hawkesbury's openers and number three batsman Mckay's brilliant century took them to a competitive total of 260 at the loss of only three wickets.

The 61st over of the match saw David Warner into the attack with the ball. He had a long spell of 12 overs in the evening and picked up two wickets giving away 48 runs. Two crucial wickets of the set middle order batsmen came in the successive overs of Warner which brought back Randwick-Petersham back into the game. He picked up the wickets in the first five overs of his spell for just ten runs.

Warner continued to bowl his leg-breaks from one end where his captain kept changing bowlers from the other end. He gave a few boundaries towards the end of his long spell, which otherwise was an excellent one from the left-handed opening batsman.

Rain interrupted the match soon after his spell and Warner was quick to run towards the boundary to help with covering the pitch as the rain became heavier towards the closure of the day.

Hawkesbury were at 377/6 at the close of the day and will be looking forward add few more runs to the total as quickly as possible.

The match will now resume on 24 November 2018 and David Warner will be back to open the innings for Randwick-Petersham which ensures another exciting weekend for the crowd at the Oval.