David Warner wants Australia to be positive and use the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka as a blueprint for the future

Australian opener David Warner has stated that the first T20I win against Sri Lanka was a blueprint of what the Aussie camp should aim for. A record 134-run victory saw Warner score his first T20I hundred after enduring a brutal Ashes campaign. He shared a century first-wicket stand with skipper Aaron Finch, who scored 64 runs in 36 balls.

A horrendous Ashes series saw Warner making only 95 runs in 10 outings, at an abysmal average of only 9.5. But the team management was aware of the destructive ability that the batsman possesses, and backed him to score big again.

On Sunday he proved them right. And after that superlative knock, he said that he was impressed by the overall performance of the team and expected everyone to follow suit in the games to follow.

Warner singled out the positive approach in Glenn Maxwell's incredible innings of 62 runs in only 28 deliveries for special praise.

"We ought to come out and try to be positive with the bat. I think the way forward is exactly that… Where we try and set the tone at the top, and then Maxi [Maxwell] coming in and doing what he does. For once, the plan actually came off. That was, all in all, a great batting performance, and obviously, the bowlers finished it off there," Warner said.

The left-hander was also quite vocal about his expectations from the national side in T20s, considering the World Cup next year at home. He stated that the Australian team would take inspiration from the type of performance they displayed yesterday, and back themselves to continue producing the goods.

Warner also said that the crowd always played an important role in increasing the level of the players' confidence. He believes it is the responsibility of the team to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in entertaining the crowd who love their brand of cricket.

"It's always fantastic to get that… You sit back and watch on TV, when you watch highlights of other people's packages and stuff, and you forget how much it actually drives you when you’re out there. We absolutely love the peoples' support, love the Australian crowd coming out and supporting us, and we always try and put on a show for them.

"They don't realise how much of an impact it has for us players when we're out there. When you've got that support behind a team, or you've got that support yourself, it's a massive boost in confidence for us and for the other people who are out there playing," Warner added.