Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Delhi Bulls and the Chennai Braves are all set to lock horns in Match No.7 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, started their journey in the tournament on a resounding note. With wins in both their matches, they are placed second in the table with a net run rate of 1.744. On Saturday, the Bulls defeated the Bangla Tigers by six wickets.

After fielding first, the Bulls restricted the Tigers to 69 for 6 in 10 overs. Fazal Haque and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets apiece, conceding 14 runs from their 4 overs. West Indies pacers Dominic Drakes and Romario Shepherd also took one wicket each.

In their run-chase, the Bulls lost the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rilee Rossouw in the first two overs. Mohammad Hafeez got out in the single digits as well. But Sherfane Rutherford and Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten 27 and 26 respectively guided the Tigers over the line.

The Braves, led by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, haven't made a great start to their campaign. They lost their opening match to Deccan Gladiators by 24 runs. The decision to field first backfired, as the Gladiators racked up a score of 146 for 3 in their 10 overs.

Only Ravi Bopara went under 10 runs per over in that match. In the second innings, Angelo Perera and Bopara scored 60 and 51 respectively, but their efforts were in vain. Mohammad Shahzad and Bhanuka Rajapaksha failed to score big and will want to make amends with the bat in hand.

Can the Braves open their account?

The Bulls’ bowling has been simply excellent in the tournament so far. They haven’t allowed opposition batters to pounce on them. Moreover, most of their bowlers have an economy rate of under 10.

The Braves’ batters need to be cautious while playing their shots. On current form, the Bulls are likely to win the match and make it three in a row in the T10 championship.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win the match.

