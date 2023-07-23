DB vs HH Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match?

Durban Qalandars (DB) and Harare Hurricanes (HH) are set to lock horns in Match No. 7 of the Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Qalandars, led by Craig Ervine, have been the standout team of the tournament so far. With two wins in as many matches, they are second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.035. They defeated Joburg Buffaloes by seven wickets in their previous match.

After being asked to field first, the Qalandars restricted the Buffaloes to 94 for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Tendai Chatara was excellent after he finished with figures of 2-0-14-2.

Aided by Hazratullah Zazai's unbeaten 41 off 25 balls (with three fours and as many sixes) and Asif Ali's 23 off 13 balls, the Qalandars chased down the target with five balls to spare.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.200 after losing both their games. In their previous match, they lost to Cape Town Samp Army by 15 runs. After being asked to chase down 113, the Hurricanes finished with 97/6 in 10 overs.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023, DB vs HH Prediction: Can the Hurricanes beat the Qalandars?

The Hurricanes and the Qalandars have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the tournament. While the Qalandars have been flawless, the Hurricanes are yet to find their feet. DB will, thus, go into the game against HH as favourites to win.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this match.

