DB vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Durban Qalandars (DB) and Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) will face off in Match No. 13 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Tuesday, July 25. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Qalandars, led by Craig Ervine, are placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.520, courtesy of wins in three out of five matches. They will go into their next game after losing to Cape Town Samp Army by four wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars could only manage to put up a score of 91 for five on the board. Hazratullah Zazai scored 43 runs off 27 balls with three sixes and four fours, but he did not get support from any other top-order batters.

George Linde, batting at No. 6, injected momentum into the innings by staying unbeaten on 25 off 13. Karim Janat picked up two wickets. The Samp Army chased down the target with one over to spare after Janat scored an unbeaten 48 off 17.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.749. They are on a three-match losing streak after going down against the Harare Hurricanes by two runs in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down a moderate target of 107, the Buffaloes finished with 104 for seven. Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 39 off 19 went in vain.

Zim Afro T10 2023, DB vs JBL Prediction: Can the Qalandars beat the Buffaloes?

The Qalandars will go into the match as the firm favorites.

Losing three matches in a row, the Buffaloes lost all the momentum that they gained after winning their opening match of the tournament. It will be tough for them to go past an in-form Qalandars team.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

