DB vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match?

The Durban Qalandars (DB) and the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) are set to face each other in the fifth of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Led by Craig Ervine, the Qalandars are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.800. They will go into the game after beating the Cape Town Samp Army by eight runs in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, the Durban Qalandars put up a big score of 126/3 in 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai and Tim Seifert put on 87 runs for the opening wicket off 6.4 overs. Zazai scored 38 runs off 25 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Seifert, on the other hand, raced his way to scoring 49 runs off 22 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Thereafter, the Qalandars restricted the Samp Army to 118 for five in 10 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai and George Linde picked up two wickets apiece for the Qalandars.

The Joburg Buffaloes, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.000. They defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 10 runs in their previous match on Friday.

After opting to bat first, the Buffaloes scored 105/7 on the back of Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 46 off 23. The Braves could only manage 95 for nine in their run-chase.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023, DB vs JBL Prediction: Can the Buffaloes beat the Qalandars?

The Qalandars will go into the match as firm favorites. They have an in-form bowling and batting unit. The Joburg Buffaloes may not find it easy to beat them in the upcoming match of the tournament.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match.

