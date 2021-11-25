DB vs NW prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Delhi Bulls and Northern will lock horns in Match No.16 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Thursday. The game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, started their campaign with three wins on the trot. However, back-to-back losses have derailed their journey after the hot start. Their net run rate of -1.851 isn’t the healthiest either. In their previous game, Team Abu Dhabi beat the Bulls by six wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Bulls scored 121 for four in their 10 overs. Romario Shepherd top-scored with an unbeaten 11-ball 39, laced with three fours and four sixes. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw and Luke Wright also contributed with scores in the 20s.

The game turned out to be a closely-fought affair as it went right down to the last ball. Dominic Drakes picked up two wickets and gave away 12 runs to keep the Bulls in the hunt. However, Jamie Overton’s five-ball 20 with three sixes took Abu Dhabi over the finish line.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, on the other hand, started their sojourn with four losses on the trot. However, on Wednesday, November 24, they defeated The Chennai Braves by a massive margin of 50 runs to register their maiden win of the competition.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors racked up 152 for four on the board. Both openers, Kennar Lewis and Moeen Ali, scored 19-ball knocks of 49 apiece and played at a strike rate of 257.89. Thereafter, they bowled the Braves out for 133 in 9.5 overs.

Can the Warriors continue their winning momentum?

The Bulls have lost their last two matches in disappointing fashion. But they have every chance of making a comeback against the Warriors. The Bulls have managed to put in reasonable shows thus far in the event.

The Warriors, on the contrary, would be relieved they got their campaign going after a disastrous start. However, getting past the Bulls may not be a cakewalk for them by any means.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win the match.

