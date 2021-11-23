DB vs TAD prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns in Match No.13 of the T10 League 2021-23 on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, have been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing edition of the T10 league. They have won all four of their matches and are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. Team Abu Dhabi's net run rate of 1.917 is also a healthy one.

In their previous game, they defeated The Chennai Braves by eight wickets. After opting to field first, the Abu Dhabi bowlers floundered a bit as their opponents scored 131 for two in 10 overs. Sheldon Cottrell and Ahmed Daniyal picked up one wicket apiece for Abu Dhabi.

In the run-chase, the Abu Dhabi batters came out firing on all cylinders. Phillip Salt scored an unbeaten 28-ball 63 with the help of five fours and as many sixes. Paul Stirling and skipper Livingstone also played handy knocks of 44 and 24 respectively.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, started the tournament with three wins on the trot against the Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers and The Braves. But on Monday, they lost to Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets to taste their maiden defeat of the championship.

After being put in to bat first, the Bulls were shot out for 112 in 10 overs. Barring Rilee Rossouw, who made a 21-ball 48, the other batters struggled. Their bowlers couldn’t put up a fight as the Gladiators chased the target down in 7.2 overs with 16 balls to spare.

Can the Bulls end Team Abu Dhabi’s unbeaten streak?

Team Abu Dhabi have been unstoppable thus far as they have put in all-round performances. They have every chance of staying unbeaten at the halfway mark of the tournament.

The Bulls’ bowlers put in a better showing to halt Team Abu Dhabi. Going into the next match of the T10 League, Livingstone’s Team Abu Dhabi look the stronger of the two teams.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win the match.

