DC Predicted Playing 11 vs MI: WPL 2023 Final

Is it even a slight surprise that a Meg Lanning-led team is in the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL)?

Lanning has made a habit of making the finals of big tournaments throughout her career, and her stint at the helm of the Delhi Capitals (DC) has been no different. DC will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

DC's batting lineup has remained the same right through the tournament, but they've made the odd change or two in the bowling department. The conditions at the Brabourne Stadium could persuade them into making a slight tweak for the summit clash.

Who will take to the field for the Delhi Capitals in the high-profile encounter? Here is DC's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2023 final against MI.

DC vs MI: DC Predicted Playing XI vs MI in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have been the pillars of DC's batting lineup in WPL 2023. While the skipper is the Orange Cap holder with 310 runs from eight matches, Shafali has managed 241 at an excellent strike rate. The duo will have their work cut out for them against the likes of Issy Wong.

The rest of the top five have stepped up as well. Alice Capsey's power-hitting has been a sight to behold, while Marizanne Kapp has used her experience and shot-making ability to great effect. The overseas professionals, who have scored 159 runs each in WPL 2023 so far, have turned in some excellent displays in the bowling department as well.

Jemimah Rodrigues hasn't had as central a role as many expected at the start of the competition, but she has done her bit with the bat and on the field. So has Jess Jonassen, who has undertaken some additional batting responsibilities with aplomb. The Aussie left-arm spinner has also managed eight scalps.

Taniya Bhatia has been solid behind the stumps as usual, while Arundhati Reddy has chipped in here and there since making the playing XI. Radha Yadav, on the other hand, is growing in confidence after sending down some rather inconsistent spells.

Shikha Pandey has been the Capitals' standout bowler this year. The veteran pacer has been a cut above the rest, at least when it comes to domestic bowlers, with 10 wickets so far.

The only change DC might consider making for the final is swapping out Poonam Yadav, who didn't bowl a single over in their final league clash against the UP Warriorz (UPW). In the match before that, the leg-spinner leaked 18 runs in the only over she bowled.

The conditions at the Brabourne Stadium are not as slow and low as the DY Patil Stadium, and spinners might have a lesser role to play in the final. In such a scenario, DC might be compelled to replace Poonam with Tara Norris, who has scalped seven wickets in the tournament thus far.

It remains to be seen if Norris worms her way back into the playing XI, but that's definitely the only change DC might be tempted to make. Expect them to stick to their guns on Sunday.

DC's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2023 final vs MI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

