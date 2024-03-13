DC vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 20 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13.

This will be the last game in the league stage of the competition. The playoffs berth, though, have already been sealed with Royal Challengers Bangalore registering a thumping win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

DC are atop the points table, with 10 points from seven games and a net run rate of +0.918. They look set to progress directly to the WPL 2024 final. Even if they go down to GG in their last league game, it will need a massive defeat for them to finish below Mumbai Indians in the league table. MI have 10 points and a net run rate of +0.024.

Delhi beat RCB by one run in a thrillier in their previous WPL 2024 clash. Batting first, Delhi put up 181-5 before sneaking home despite a sensational counter-attack by Richa Ghosh.

Meanwhile, GG will look to avoid another last place finish. For that, though, they will need to register a comprehensive triumph over Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals have a 2-1 lead over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League.

After both teams won one game apiece last season, DC beat GG by 25 runs in the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024. Delhi posted 163-8 batting first before restricting Gujarat to 138-8.

Expand Tweet

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

Captain Meg Lanning starred for DC with 55 when they met GG in the first half of WPL 2024.

Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav then claimed three wickets each as Delhi registered a comprehensive win in Bangalore. For GG, Meghna Singh starred with 4-37, albeit in a losing cause.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last three Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants games in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (163/8) beat GG (138/8) by 25 runs, March 3, 2024

GG (147/4) beat DC (136) by 11 runs, March 16, 2023

DC (107/0) beat GG (105/9) by 10 wickets, March 11, 2023

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App