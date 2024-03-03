DC vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 match?

Only one match-up is yet to be witnessed in the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) haven't faced each other so far this season, and they will finally lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3.

On paper, this seems like a mismatch. Delhi are close to the top of the table, with two wins from three games and by far the best net run rate in the competition. Gujarat, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the standings, with no wins to their name in three matches.

And it might just be a mismatch. DC have played a smart brand of cricket in WPL 2024 to achieve success, while GG have been nothing short of woeful. But that doesn't mean that the wooden spoon holders can't triumph on Sunday.

Last year, as the Capitals finished atop the standings to qualify directly for the final, the Giants managed to secure a rare win in their second meeting. They got over the line by 11 runs on the back of Ashleigh Gardner's all-round showing and will take heart from that display, although circumstances are completely different this time around.

Can DC reclaim the top spot from the Mumbai Indians (MI)? Or will GG show that they have some fight in them?

WPL 2024, Match 10: DC look to regain top spot

Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Alice Capsey have played pivotal roles for DC in WPL 2024, but that doesn't mean that their batting ends there. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen played sparkling cameos in the last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), giving the lineup a well-rounded look.

The Capitals are mostly dependent on their fast bowlers, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, and Kapp, to keep things in check. However, after Jonassen's introduction, their spin department looks quite solid, too.

Realistically, how can GG beat them? Beth Mooney has been in middling form, and Phoebe Litchfield has been batting too low in the order to have the kind of impact she can. Laura Wolvaardt was picked for the last game against the UP Warriorz (UPW), but she has never been the most dynamic batter in the shortest format.

With barely any firepower in both departments, the only way Gujarat can win is if they get a match-winning performance from one of the superstars. Gardner and Litchfield are the prime candidates who can win games single-handedly, but even if they come good, Delhi might have things covered.

With a team that is firing on all cylinders, last year's finalists are the clear favorites to come out on top. Anything can happen in this sport, but it's tough to imagine the Giants managing to win even a game or two.

DC should be able to win comfortably on Sunday and move back to the top of the WPL 2024 points table.

Prediction: DC to win Match 10 of WPL 2024.

