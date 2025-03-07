DC vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

Qualification isn't an issue for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL), but top spot and direct entry into the final is very much on the line. When they lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, DC will want to do everything in their power to push the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the limit.

Ad

The Giants, meanwhile, have alternated between hot and cold in WPL 2025. With wins in their last two matches, they've given themselves an excellent chance of finishing ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the UP Warriorz (UPW). However, things are still murky, and GG need to finish strong against two quality oppositions if they are to make the playoffs for the first time in history.

In the reverse fixture, DC thrashed GG by six wickets with almost five overs to spare. Jess Jonassen was the Player of the Match in that encounter, with Shafali Verma and the fast bowlers chipping in as well. Delhi will want more of the same, while Gujarat will want to forget that contest as they look to continue their winning momentum.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

Ad

Can DC take a step closer towards finalizing top spot? Or will GG make the end of the league stage very interesting?

WPL 2025: DC look to strengthen grip on top spot as GG continue to fight

GG have been propped up by their overseas stars [Image: wplt20.com]

The two matches at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow have produced contrasting wickets. In the first game, the fast bowlers enjoyed swinging conditions, with the GG pacers wreaking havoc in the powerplay. In the next encounter, the spinners found more purchase, and there wasn't as much assistance with the new ball.

Ad

Given the variance of the conditions in Lucknow, it's hard to predict how the game itself will go. On paper, though, Delhi have a more well-rounded playing XI that can adapt to anything thrown at them. They have a strong pace attack, and the emergence of a second left-arm spinner in Shree Charani has made them stronger.

GG can still pull off an upset, but they are heavily reliant on Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin to do the bulk of the work. Despite Kashvee Gautam's impressive performances, they may be a touch short in the bowling attack against DC's rightie-heavy batting unit.

Ad

This is a close contest between two in-form teams, but the Capitals' overall strength should pull them through this one.

Prediction: DC to win Match 17 of WPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️