DC vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 14

Delhi Capitals (DC) were handed their second defeat in their Women's Premier League (WPL) after losing to the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 11 runs on Thursday, March 16, at the Brabourne Stadium.

DC won the toss and elected to bowl first. They were off to the perfect start with Marizanne Kapp dismissing Sophia Dunkley in the first over of the match. GG focused on building a platform with a notable partnership between Harleen Deol and Laura Wolvaardt.

Jess Jonassen brought about the breakthrough by dismissing Harleen Deol after a rather controversial DRS call. Wolvaardt scored a sublime fifty while Ashleigh Gardner's handy cameo helped GG post 147-4 in the first innings.

DC lost both their openers, something they did not do in the reverse fixture and were reeling at 52-4 after seven overs. Marizanne Kapp played a handy knock to keep them intact in the run chase, but an untimely run-out ended her stay at the crease.

Despite the major setback, DC persisted in the form of a 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Arundathi Reddy and Shikha Pandey.

GG went on to win the contest in the end after claiming the remaining two wickets in quick succession to secure their second win in the WPL.

#1 DC's smart review to dismiss well-settled Harleen Deol

DC always had control with the ball right from the word go after winning the toss. However, Harleen Deol and Laura Wolvaardt were attempting to set up a platform and stave off the bowlers.

The bowling side were looking for a wicket despite keeping the scoring rate in check. They needed a moment to catalyze their innings and it came in the form of Harleen's dismissal.

Jess Jonassen appealed for a caught behind which was denied by the on-field umpire. Following a brief consultation, DC opted to go upstairs and review the decision.

While Ultra Edge showed a clear spike, there was a minute gap between the bat and ball, and the spike persisted even after the ball left the bat.

Harleen stood with a confused expression after the decision was overturned, but had to depart after scoring a patient 30, which took her to the fourth position on the WPL 2023 Orange Cap list.

#2 Shafali Verma's freak dimissal

The start of the second innings was a chaotic one, to say the least. After Meg Lanning survived a close lbw call, Shafali Verma got off the mark with a monstrous six but was dismissed in the most bizarre manner possible.

She shifted away from the leg stump towards the leg side to make some room, but the left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar followed her movement cleverly.

The young opener tried to slog it through her right, but the ball hit square on her boot, before getting deflected onto the stumps to mark a truly unfortunate dismissal.

Shafali's lean patch after a promising start to the WPL prolonged as she was dismissed for just eight runs off seven deliveries.

#3 Direct hit to dismiss Marizanne Kapp

Run-outs played a huge part in DC's downfall during the run chase. Their chase was derailed after Alica Capsey, who was scoring freely, was caught short of the crease following a mix-up with Jemimah Rodrigues.

However, they were still in the run chase as far as the experienced and in-form Marizanne Kapp was at the crease. She looked well settled and was plotting the chase well before it was cruelly brought to an end by a brilliant direct hit.

In their previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL, a dive saved Kapp from a similar situation. But this time around, a full-fledged stretch with the bat and a direct hit by Ashwini Kumari brought her downfall.

She was dismissed after scoring 36 off 29 deliveries and DC's hopes of qualifying for the WPL playoffs with two league games to spare ended more or less ended right there.

