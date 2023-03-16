DC vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

A riveting clash in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is on the cards with the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) set to face Gujarat Giants (GG), who are striving to remain in the qualification scenario. The encounter will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 16.

The Meg Lanning-led DC side requires only one win to progress into the playoffs and remain in the hunt for the prized top spot currently held by the Mumbai Indians (MI).

They won a close encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which tested their character.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have not had a tournament to remember. They received an early blow after losing skipper Beth Mooney to injury and have only gone on to win one match.

A heavy loss in the upcoming clash against DC could potentially put them in last place after Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their first win of the season on Wednesday.

A solid tussle is expected when these two sides take the field, which could arguably either gulf the gap between the mid-table teams or set the tempo for a rather interesting finish to the group stage matches.

Here are three interesting match-ups for the upcoming fixture.

#1 Meg Lanning vs Ashleigh Gardner

The DC skipper is having a tournament to remember so far in terms of both batting as well as leadership.

She currently holds the Orange Cap and has guided DC to the second position, with their sole defeat coming at the hands of league leaders Mumbai Indians (MI).

While Lanning has not been at her best in the last couple of matches, especially considering that she began her WPL campaign with a couple of fifties, she is still a huge threat in the opposition's eyes.

The opening batter has shown susceptibility and vulnerability against spin bowling over the course of the WPL. She was dismissed against all kinds of spinners in the four innings where she lost her wicket.

GG have the perfect weapon in the form of Ashleigh Gardner, the No.1-ranked T20I all-rounder in the world.

Following a rather bleak start, the off-spinner has seemingly found her groove as the WPL has progressed. She has picked two three-wicket hauls across her last three appearances.

#2 Sophia Dunkley vs Marizanne Kapp

Sophia Dunkley's knack for aggression, especially in the powerplay, is well known. She showed her potential by slamming the fastest fifty in the WPL against RCB.

If she is to be contained, it is crucial for DC that their ace with the new ball, Marizanne Kapp, be at her best.

The Proteas all-rounder has arguably been one of the most reliant performers for DC this season. Her exceptional five-wicket haul in the WPL clash against GG is a testament to what she can do with the new ball.

Dunkley's early dismissal will expose the weak GG middle order rather sooner than they would like.

On the other hand, if the English opener dominates her counterpart, GG will have all of the momentum, something which they could capitalize on.

#3 Jess Jonassen vs Annabel Sutherland

DC all-rounder Jess Jonassen has been a handy addition to the side across all departments in the WPL so far.

However, her little cameos towards the end of the innings have often proved to be the difference between the two sides of late.

To counter her hitting in the death overs, GG will have to be hopeful of a good outing from Annabel Sutherland.

While the all-rounder has not had a fruitful campaign, she will be doing her franchise a huge favor by dismissing Jonassen early and shaving a significant number of runs from the eventual score.

Who will win the clash between DC and GG? Let us know what you think.

