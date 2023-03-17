DC vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during DC vs GG match

Gujarat Giants defeated the Delhi Capitals yesterday evening (Thursday, March 16) in WPL 2023. It was the second win for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, who kept themselves alive in the competition with a brilliant bowling display against the Capitals.

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp got DC off to a great start by taking Sophia Dunkley's wicket in the first over itself. The Giants fought back with half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner.

Harleen Deol also played an important knock of 31 runs as GG set a 148-run target for DC. The Gujarat bowlers produced one of their best performances in WPL 2023 to bowl DC out for 136 runs and secure a 11-run win for their team. Player of the Match Gardner took two wickets for Gujarat. Even Kim Garth and Tanuja Kanwar accounted for two wickets each.

It was an eventful night for the Gujarat Giants yesterday at the Brabourne Stadium. The majority of GG's players performed well, and here's a list of the three records that broke during the battle between the Giants and the Capitals.

#1 Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey broke Sophie Ecclestone and K Anjali Sarvani's record in WPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals top-order had an off day in Mumbai last night. None of the team's top-order batters could stitch up a big partnership. The team was down to 100/8 at one stage.

Lower-order batters Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey then took the team closer to the target with a 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket. While the DC duo could not guide their team home, they set a new record for the highest ninth-wicket stand in Women's Premier League matches.

Sophie Ecclestone and K Anjali Sarwani of UP Warriorz previously held this record. They had a 21-run stand against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in WPL 2023.

#2 Gujarat Giants broke Mumbai Indians' record in WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants successfully defended a 148-run target against the Delhi Capitals, setting a new record for the lowest total defended in WPL 2023. The Mumbai Indians previously held this record, having defended a 163-run target against the Gujarat Giants earlier in the competition.

GG's bowlers brought their 'A' game to the table tonight to become the first team to win a match in the WPL despite scoring less than 150 runs in the first innings. They also equaled their own record for the smallest win margin in terms of runs with a 11-run win. GG beat RCB by 11 runs a few days ago in the league.

#3 Poonam Yadav broke Issy Wong's record in WPL 2023

Leg-spin bowler Poonam Yadav made her WPL debut last night for the Delhi Capitals against the Gujarat Giants. She bowled a tight two-over spell of 0/7, maintaining an economy rate of 3.5.

Courtesy of her economical spell, Yadav now has the best economy rate among bowlers who have bowled at least 10 balls in the competition. MI's Issy Wong has slipped to the second position with an economy rate of 5.18.

