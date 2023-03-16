DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

WPL 2023 will return to the Brabourne Stadium tonight for a match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Giants (GG). Both teams met at Navi Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy earlier in the season, where DC recorded a win against GG.

Gujarat Giants have had a forgettable tournament so far. They sit at the bottom of the points table with only two points after five matches. They need to win their remaining three league games to finish in the upper half of the standings.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been quite impressive in WPL 2023. They hold the second position in the points table with four wins from five matches. A big win against GG could take DC to the top of the standings.

Before the reverse fixture between the Capitals and the Giants starts, here's a look at Brabourne Stadium's pitch history.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records & stats

The pitch in Mumbai has become a bit slower as WPL 2023 has progressed. Spinners have come into play in recent matches, with the deck getting a bit tougher to bat on.

Run-scoring has been hard, but not impossible. In the last match at this venue, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 30-ball 51 against the Gujarat Giants and helped her team score 162/8 in 20 overs. It is pertinent to note that none of the other batters in the MI vs GG match had a strike rate of more than 150.

Here are some important stats from all the previous WPL matches hosted by this stadium:

WPL matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 161

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is good for batting, but as mentioned ahead, run-scoring has become a bit challenging in recent matches. The highest team total in the last three matches at this stadium has been 162.

Gujarat Giants will have a better idea of the conditions as they have played two matches at this stadium, with the last one taking place on March 14. Delhi Capitals, however, have not played a game at the Brabourne Stadium since March 5.

Brabourne Stadium's last WPL match

Mumbai Indians crushed the Gujarat Giants by 55 runs in the previous WPL match at this stadium. A half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur and thirties from Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt powered MI to 162/8. Chasing 163 for a win, Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals and ended with 107/9 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Nat Sciver-Brunt was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 3/21. Off-spin bowler Hayley Matthews also took a three-wicket haul for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 162/8 (Harmanpreet Kaur 51, Ashleigh Gardner 3/34) beat Gujarat Giants 107/9 (Harleen Deol 22, Nat Sciver-Brunt 3/21) by 55 runs.

