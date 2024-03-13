DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

The 20th match of Women's Premier League 2024 will take place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. It is the final league game of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs, but they can earn a direct entry into the final by registering a win tonight. Even a defeat by a small margin can take DC to the summit clash.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will play for pride. They have zero chance of qualifying for the next round, having already gotten knocked out of the tournament. Ahead of this league game, here's a look at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

The wicket in Delhi has been helpful to batters and bowlers equally. Last night, medium pacer Ellyse Perry wreaked havoc by taking a six-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians.

Teams batting second have won only two games in Delhi, which is why the captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first. Here's a look at some other vital stats that fans should know from previous matches played at this venue:

T20 Matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 113 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 138/8 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest successful run-chase: 191/3 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 95* - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 6/15 - Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch report for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants game will be live on JioCinema and Sports 18 before the toss happens. Generally, the wicket has been good for batting, but at times, bowlers have ended up dominating the contests. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays tonight.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the previous T20 hosted by this venue. Ellyse Perry scalped six wickets and then scored 40 runs to set up RCB's victory.

13 wickets fell in 34 overs of that match. The batters hit a total of six sixes. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 113 (Sajeevan Sajana 30, Ellyse Perry 6/15) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 115/3 (Ellyse Perry 40*, Hayley Matthews 1/11) by 7 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App