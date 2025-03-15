DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 Final match?

Meg Lanning has experienced consecutive heartbreaks in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope that they can get the monkey off their backs on Saturday, March 15, when they will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the 2025 edition.

Having made three finals in a row, the Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in the WPL. However, the trophy has eluded them. While MI were the happy party at the end of the inaugural edition, DC had only themselves to blame last year, when they squandered a clearly winning position against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

DC, who have had well over a week's rest since their last league game, finished at the top of the table following RCB's win over MI in the final round-robin clash. They will take heart from the fact that they beat Mumbai in both their league meetings, although those encounters transpired in contrasting ways.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be keen on adding a second trophy to their cabinet. The inaugural WPL champions have enjoyed their time in WPL 2025, and in a positive for them, they seem to be peaking at the right time.

MI have home advantage in the final, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium. They also have an excellent understanding of the conditions, having played three matches in quick succession at the venue recently.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

Which team will clinch the WPL 2025 title?

WPL 2025: DC and MI cross swords again with the title on the line

Cricket Australia Announce UNICEF Partnership - Source: Getty

Both teams have three quality all-rounders, and limiting the involvement of those in the opposition will be high on their respective agendas.

For MI, Hayley Matthews has hit form at the right time and has been nearly unstoppable in the Brabourne leg of the competition. Nat Sciver-Brunt has been as consistent as ever with the bat, and while Amelia Kerr hasn't joined the party with the willow, her bowling has been penetrative as usual.

DC, on the other hand, have Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. While Sutherland and Kapp haven't contributed much with the bat so far, largely due to their batting position but also because of their form to a lesser degree, Jonassen has been one of the Capitals' most important players.

The final will probably come down to which set of all-rounders can deliver. Can Kapp get Matthews early? Can Jonassen as a floater work once again and throw MI off their bowling plans? Can Sutherland and Kerr find batting form?

These questions aren't easy to answer. While the toss will likely play a big role, with copious amounts of dew expected in the second innings, recent matches at the venue have been won by the team batting first. This contest has a slightly delayed start, though, and that means that the chasing side will have a significant advantage.

Taking the toss out of the equation, Delhi have probably had more all-round contributions when compared to Mumbai, who have been almost entirely reliant on Matthews and Sciver-Brunt making the most of the powerplay. It's hard to say, with role players from both sides doing well, but the Capitals are maybe slightly more well-rounded than their opponents.

Prediction: DC to win WPL 2025.

