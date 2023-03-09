DC vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in yesterday’s Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. With their dominating performance, MI extended their winning streak to three matches, while DC registered their first defeat in the competition.

Delhi Capitals batted first after winning the toss, but were bowled out for a disappointing 105 in 18 overs as Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews all claimed three wickets each. Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for the team with 43, but lacked support from the rest. Mumbai eased home in 15 overs in the chase.

DC were off to a poor start with the bat, losing three for 31 inside seven overs. Shafali Verma (2) was the first to go, cleaned up Ishaque for 2. Alice Capsey (6) was caught at cover off Pooja Vastrakar’s bowling, after which Wong knocked over Marizanne Kapp (2).

Women's Premier League (WPL) @wplt20 🏻 🏻 🏻



wickets without giving away much helps

Issy Wong become the top performer in the first innings



Follow the match bit.ly/3LrDUFd



#TATAWPL | #DCvMI A brilliant bowling performancewickets without giving away much helpsIssy Wong become the top performer in the first inningsFollow the match A brilliant bowling performance 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻3️⃣ wickets without giving away much helps Issy Wong become the top performer in the first inningsFollow the match ▶️ bit.ly/3LrDUFd #TATAWPL | #DCvMI https://t.co/d84yYpH1as

Lanning and Rodrigues (25 off 18) added a handy 50 for the fourth wicket. This was the only phase during which Delhi competed with Mumbai on the day. The partnership ended when Ishaque got one to skid and bowled Rodrigues.

Lanning also fell to the same bowler, caught by Harmanpreet Kaur at extra cover. Delhi lost their last five wickets for 21 runs as Wong and Matthews ran through the tail.

Yastika Bhatia top scores for MI in chase of 106

Chasing a target of 106, MI openers Yastika Bhatia (41 off 32) and Matthews (32 off 31) added 65 runs for the first wicket. The stand all but shut Delhi’s faint hopes of making a comeback in the match.

There was some consolation for DC when left-arm pacer Tara Norris trapped Bhatia leg before in the ninth over. The left-handed batter struck eight fours in her knock. Matthews was also dismissed in her attempt to finish off the game quickly. She fell to Capsey, brilliantly caught by a diving Rodrigues at long off.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (23* off 19) and Harmanpreet (11* off 8) took Mumbai past the finish line. The winning runs came via consecutive boundaries by Sciver-Brunt off Jess Jonassen’s bowling.

DC vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Mumbai left-arm spinner Ishaque once again made a huge impact. She registered figures of 3/13, dismissing Shafali, Rodrigues and Lanning. Wong (3/10) also impressed, while Matthews (3/19 & 32) came up with another good all-round effort. Bhatia top-scored for Mumbai in the chase with a fluent 41.

For Delhi Capitals, skipper Lanning (43) was the only player to make some sort of impact in the match.

Ishaque was named Player of the Match for her terrific bowling performance.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes