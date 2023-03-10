DC vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during DC vs MI match

Delhi Capitals (DC) battled the Mumbai Indians (MI) last night in WPL 2023. It was a clash between the two undefeated teams in the competition.

The cricket universe expected a close encounter between DC and MI, but the Mumbai-based franchise cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision did not work in her team's favor as MI bowled DC out for just 105 runs. Captain Lanning fought like a lone warrior for DC, scoring 43 runs off 41 deliveries. None of the other DC batters could even touch the 30-run mark.

Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews each took three wickets for the Mumbai Indians. Wong emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/10 in four overs.

Chasing a modest total of 106 runs for the victory, Mumbai Indians won the match without breaking a sweat. Yastika Bhatia top-scored for the franchise with a 32-ball 41. Hayley Matthews supported her by scoring 32 runs, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur completed the formalities with their unbeaten partnership of 31 runs.

It was a memorable night for Mumbai Indians and their fans. Multiple records were shattered in the contest between DC and MI. Here's a list of three of those records.

#1 Delhi Capitals broke Royal Challengers Bangalore's record in WPL 2023

223/2 (Delhi Capitals v RCB)

211/4 (Delhi Capitals v UPW)

207/5

201/7

169/6

155

105 (Delhi Capitals v MI)

#MIvDC First-innings totals in WPL:
223/2 (Delhi Capitals v RCB)
211/4 (Delhi Capitals v UPW)
207/5
201/7
169/6
155
105 (Delhi Capitals v MI)

The Delhi Capitals had a forgettable outing with the willow against the Mumbai Indians. DC managed only 105 runs in the first innings, setting a new record for the lowest first-innings total by a team in WPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore previously held the record for a total of 155 runs against the Mumbai Indians. The record for the lowest total across two innings belongs to the Gujarat Giants. They scored 64 runs in their season opener against MI.

#2 Mumbai Indians set a new record in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians have been invincible in WPL 2023 so far (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians have set a new record for the highest number of wins by a team in WPL 2023. The Mumbai-based franchise became the first team to record three wins in the tournament after defeating the Delhi Capitals last night.

DC are the next team in the standings with two wins from three matches. UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have won one match each, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are last with three losses from three matches.

#3 Issy Wong broke Saika Ishaque's record in WPL 2023

Issy Wong bowled a miserly spell of 3/10 against the Delhi Capitals last night. All the DC batters struggled to score runs against the right-arm fast-medium bowler. Her economy rate in yesterday's match was 2.5 runs per over.

Overall, Wong's economy rate in the Women's Premier League is 3.88. She broke Saika Ishaque's record for the lowest economy rate in WPL matches.

Ishaque has an economy rate of 4.91. She returned with figures of 3/13 in her three-over spell last night against the Delhi Capitals.

