DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the two standout teams of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 so far, will meet in match number seven at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9. Delhi and Mumbai are the top two teams in the points table, having won two matches out of two.

After hammering Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 60 runs in their opening encounter, DC got the better of UP Warriorz (UPW) by 42 runs in their second match. Delhi skipper Meg Lanning led from the front against UPW, cracking her second fifty in as many games. Jess Jonassen came up with an excellent all-round effort, while Jemimah Rodrigues was among the runs again.

Mumbai have been absolutely dominant in WPL 2023 so far. They thumped the Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the tournament opener and inflicted a nine-wicket defeat on RCB. Hayley Matthews came up with a superb all-round showing against RCB, claiming three wickets and cracking a half-century. Nat Sciver-Brunt also contributed an impressive fifty in the win.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Meg Lanning said:

“I think it'll play similarly for the whole day. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way.”

DC have made one change to their playing XI - Minnu Mani comes in for Arundhati Reddy. MI are going in with the same team.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

There are pockets of small boundaries on one side. The pitches have produced plenty of runs. The yorker could be a good weapon to try out. Planning will be key for bowlers.

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capital squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon.

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Madanagopal Kuppuraj, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

