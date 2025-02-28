DC vs MI, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

In what will be a top-of-the-table clash, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to battle it out in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The much-anticipated clash will be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday, February 28.

Mumbai, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, have been spotless in the Bengaluru leg. They have won two out of two games and would aim to end their leg on a high. As for Delhi, they enter this game with a win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) as well. This would be the reverse fixture of their opening match of WPL 2025, where DC won on the very last ball of the match.

On that note, let us dive into the details of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch history and report.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted a total of 17 WPL matches as of yet. The chasing teams, unsurprisingly, have had a great record here, winning 11 games. Also, one match went to the Super Over as well. Here are some other crucial stats from the previous WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL matches played: 17

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 12

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 90* - Ellyse Perry (RCB) vs UPW, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The batters will make merry at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Traditionally, teams generally score above 160 while batting first at this venue. The square's sides measure 61 and 54 meters, while its straight boundary measures 69 meters.

Although the hitters would enjoy batting here, the small quantity of grass on the pitch would require them to offset early swing movement. Also, the pacers in the first innings will generate more help as compared to the second. In WPL 2025 in Bengaluru, pacers have taken 24 wickets in the first innings at an average of 19.6. Meanwhile, in the second innings, pacers have taken 14 scalps at 26.28.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

The hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) endured a defeat in the last game against the Gujarat Giants (GG). From being 25/3, RCB kept on losing wickets after regular intervals and couldn't counter the GG pacers. Tanuja Kanwar recorded excellent figures of 2/16, while Deandra Dottin chipped in with two wickets as well.

With Kanika Ahuja top-scoring (33), RCB posted a below-par total of 125 for seven. The chase turned out to be an easy one for GG with skipper Ashleigh Gardner leading from the front. She hammered 58 off 31. Phoebe Litchfield also chipped in with a vital 30*. The Giants won the match quite comfortably at the end, with six wickets and 21 balls at hand.

