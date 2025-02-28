DC vs MI, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Naman Jain
Modified Feb 28, 2025 11:06 IST
Delhi Capitals team at Women
Delhi Capitals are second in the Women's Premier League 2025 table

Match 13 of the ongoing WPL 2025 season will witness two fierce rivals take the field as the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC). It will be the penultimate match of the Bengaluru leg, scheduled on Friday, February 28.

The two teams faced each other in their opening match of WPL 2025, where the Capitals sneaked a nervy two-wicket win on the last ball. The head-to-head record between the two sides is evenly balanced, with both franchises winning three games each.

Before another chapter in the famed rivalry, we take a look at a detailed preview of this WPL 2025 match.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2025 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 13, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Friday, February 28, 2025, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for assisting the batters. However, one should expect the pacers to get some swing early on. The likes of Shikha Pandey and Shabnim Ismail could be handful with the new ball.

Apart from this, it is a chasing ground, with 11 out of last 16 WPL matches won by teams batting second. One game between RCB and UPW went to the Super Over as well.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

There's no chance of rain during the match hours. Instead, a clear night sky will offer a great viewing experience for the fans. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degree Celsius, with humidity levels around 65%.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports.

Edited by Nihal
