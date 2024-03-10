DC vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 17 of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 10.

DC are second in the points table, with eight points from six matches. A win on Sunday will see them join Mumbai Indians (MI) as the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

The Delhi Capitals suffered a shock one-run defeat at the hands of the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the previous match. Chasing a below-par target of 139, they seemed to be cruising at 93/2. However, skipper Meg Lanning’s dismissal for 60 sparked a shocking batting collapse. Deepti Sharma (4/17) claimed a hat-trick, while Grace Harris picked up two wickets in the last over, as DC were bowled out for 137.

RCB are third with six points from six games. They have had a mixed run so far, winning three and losing three games. In their last match, they went down to the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 19 runs. Bowling first, Bangalore conceded 199/5 as Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney struck half-centuries. RCB were then held to 180/8 in the chase.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in WPL

DC have an unbeaten record against RCB in the Women’s Premier League. After defeating them twice last season, Delhi beat RCB by 25 runs in the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024. Batting first, Delhi put up 194/5 on the board and then held Bangalore to 169/9.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches

Shafali Verma (50 off 31), Alice Capsey (46 off 33), Marizanne Kapp (32 off 16) and Jess Jonassen (36* off 16) starred for Delhi with the bat in their win over Bangalore in the first half of WPL 2024. Defending a total of 194, Jonassen claimed 3/21 and Kapp 2/35 as DC registered an impressive win despite Smriti Mandhana’s 74 off 43 balls.

Here's a summary of the last three Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (194/5) beat RCB (169/9) by 25 runs, February 29, 2024

DC (154/4) beat RCB (150) by 6 wickets, March 13, 2023

DC (223/2) beat RCB (163/8) by 60 runs, March 5, 2023

