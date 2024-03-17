DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 Final match?

The 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) is a tournament that has been hosted by Bangalore and Delhi, and it's perhaps fitting that the franchises based out of those two cities have qualified for the final.

For the Delhi Capitals (DC), who have avoided the stress of an Eliminator for the second season running, it'll be a chance to go one step further than last year in front of their home crowd.

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have commanded an army of fans at both venues and clinched key moments to upset the defending champions in the Eliminator, it'll be an opportunity to bring home an elusive trophy to the cabinet.

However, that's not the only first RCB will look to achieve at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17. They have never beaten Meg Lanning and Co. in four attempts, with the first three meetings being largely one-sided.

In their most recent encounter, a Richa Ghosh blitz went in vain as DC held their nerve off the last ball to catch the dynamic keeper-batter short of her ground. At that point, it seemed like RCB had bungled their chances of smoothly entering the playoffs.

But that's not how things unfolded as the UP Warriorz (UPW) crumbled at the hands of the bottom-placed Gujarat Giants (GG), before RCB secured the first of their two memorable victories over the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise certainly knows how to fight hard, and they wouldn't have gotten this far without plenty of talent on their roster.

Delhi, meanwhile, are the more experienced team, led by a captain who knows exactly what it takes to win big titles. While that didn't happen last year, in the face of a rampaging MI side, the Capitals are easily the favorites to come out on top following a dominant run in the league stage.

Can RCB pull off the unthinkable? Or will DC get lucky at the second time of asking?

WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: First-time champions on the horizon

Expand Tweet

DC's strength so far has been their bowling attack. Marizanne Kapp has been deadly in the powerplay, and she will hold the key against RCB's newly reinstated opening combination of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine.

Even if Kapp doesn't fire, though, Delhi won't be in any strife. Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy have added might to the fast-bowling lineup, and if needed, Titas Sadhu can be called upon at Minnu Mani's expense.

That's in sharp contrast to RCB's pace attack, which has been just Ellyse Perry in the last two games. Renuka Singh Thakur has been woeful in the powerplay, while Shraddha Pokharkar doesn't seem ready for this level both with the ball and on the field.

As far as spin attacks go, RCB and DC are more evenly matched. Shreyanka Patil has come into her own to support Asha Sobhana, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux. On the other side, Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav can ask for assistance from Minnu and Alice Capsey.

So the key contest could thus boil down to how the two sides fare in the powerplay. Delhi are twice the team when Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma stitch together a partnership, and given Renuka's miserable form, it seems likely that they might.

Moreover, the caliber and presence of the two leaders can't be overstated in a high-octane clash like this one. Mandhana has been off the mark tactically throughout WPL 2024, while Lanning's captaincy needs no introduction.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, and RCB are riding a high they haven't felt in a long time. However, DC, who will be well-rested, are the favorites to win on Sunday.

Prediction: DC to win the WPL 2024 Final.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Who will win the WPL 2024 final? DC RCB 2 votes View Discussion