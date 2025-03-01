DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

Matches are coming thick and fast for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL), but given the form they're in, they won't be complaining. Meg Lanning and Co. are currently sitting pretty at the top of the WPL 2025 points table, with eight points from six matches and the best net run rate in the competition.

On Saturday, March 1, Delhi will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The contest will be last one played at the venue before the WPL caravan moves to Lucknow.

At the end of the Vadodara leg, it seemed like RCB were in pole position to continue their superlative form in the league. However, strangely, the defending champions have been caught out in both departments in front of their home fans, who haven't had much to cheer about in recent times.

Bengaluru have dropped three matches on the bounce, and only net run rate has them over the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants (GG). Another defeat could prove catastrophic to their chances to finishing in the playoff spots.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

Can DC continue their dominant run? Or will RCB give their home fans something to cheer about?

WPL 2025: RCB in desperate need of win against in-form DC

Cricket Australia Announce UNICEF Partnership - Source: Getty

Smriti Mandhana's unimpressive form, with both bat and on the field with her captaincy, has been one of the biggest reasons behind RCB's struggles. The opening batter will be boosted by the fact that her only notable knock of WPL 2025 so far came against DC, but things are different now.

Delhi's pace attack - Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland and Titas Sadhu - are in excellent form. They've exploited conditions at the Chinnaswamy well, with Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani supporting them well in the spin department.

The Capitals bat deep as well, which is something that can't necessarily be said about RCB. Ellyse Perry's scintillating form has taken them through a couple of tricky spots, but the rest of the batting unit hasn't been consistent enough to support the Aussie all-rounder.

RCB's recent form has been far from convincing, and DC could be the favorites for this one despite playing back-to-back games. It would be silly to count the defending champions out on their home ground, and they're still in with a chance, but the Capitals can be expected to extend their lead at the top of the WPL 2025 standings.

Prediction: DC to win Match 14 of WPL 2025.

