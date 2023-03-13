DC vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

An interesting battle in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to take place, in the form of a contest between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, March 13, at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Meg Lanning-led side are comfortably placed second in the points table while their upcoming opponents are struggling after failing to garner a single win so far.

With the tournament reaching the mid-way stage, DC vs RCB will mark the first contest of the repeat fixtures. The two sides battled it out in the first afternoon game of the competition, where DC emerged victorious by a comfortable margin.

While Meg Lanning and Co. have gone on to maintain their momentum, it has been a cruel introduction for the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB side.

The lack of meaningful contributions from the skipper herself, coupled with poor bowling and a lack of balance in the playing XI, has been RCB's downfall in the tournament.

They are already on the brink of elimination and will have to mount a comeback for the ages if they wish to make it into the top three.

Despite the difference in points between the two sides, a hard-fought contest is expected between the two sides with numerous matchups on offer.

#1 Smriti Mandhana vs Alice Capsey

The star opening batter has just failed to get going in the tournament so far. She has scored only 80 runs across four matches and has been dismissed by spinners on each occasion, with three of them being traditional right-arm off-spinners.

DC's off-spinner Alice Capsey could once again be tasked with dealing with Smriti Mandhana, that too in the powerplay, perhaps even with the new ball, should Meg Lanning think outside the box.

Mandhana's woes against off-spin have been widely exploited in the tournament so far, and it is a trend that is bound to continue considering the value of her wicket.

#2 Sophie Devine vs Marizanne Kapp

The international match-up between the two in-form players will be an interesting one to say the least and one that could set the tempo for the contest.

The New Zealand opening batter, following a rough start, has seemingly found her tempo and has a couple of half-centuries under her belt. Marizanne Kapp, on the other hand, stepped up with a brilliant five-wicket haul with a marvelous exhibition of fast bowling.

The Proteas all-rounder with the new ball will be highly influential against the veteran batter. She bowled a solid spell in South Africa's mammoth win over Sophie Devine-led New Zealand during the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

#3 Shafali Verma vs Renuka Singh

The unpredictability of Shafali Verma has been evident over the course of the tournament, but it has been a gamble that DC are more than happy to take.

Whenever the young Indian opener has mustered a start, she has gone on to convert it into something big.

RCB know it firsthand, having been on the receiving end of Shafali's 84-run knock in their first match itself. The youngster, who is now the leading run-getter among Indian players, recently scored a blistering 76 runs off 28 deliveries, which is more than enough to cast fear into the out-of-sorts RCB bowling unit.

Renuka Singh, a credible candidate with the new ball, has posed as Shafali's biggest threat, especially if she can get the ball to swing.

She has not had the best of outings, having only taken one wicket so far, but Shafali's wicket will easily be worth more than just a lone wicket.

